Texas State Board of Education Approves Heinemann's Saxon Reading Foundations Texas

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinemann today announced that Saxon Reading Foundations Texas has been approved by the Texas State Board of Education for ELA adoption in K-2 classrooms across the state.

Saxon Reading Foundations Texas is a research-based, structured, sequential phonics program for K-2 students, designed to explicitly teach phonemic awareness, phonics and fluency. This approval ensures that the curriculum aligns with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and English Language Proficiency Standards (ELPS) and meets all requirements of the Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process, including suitability, quality, physical/electronic specifications and parent-portal compliance.

Authored by veteran Texas educator Lorna Simmons, Saxon Reading Foundations Texas is aligned to the latest science of reading research and provides evidence-based foundational skills instruction alongside engaging content designed to support diverse learning needs. Simmons' years of formal special education training and classroom experience combined with her personal struggles to guide her own dyslexic son to reading success provide a unique foundation for this immersive program that has been found to be consistently effective for children of varying ability levels and socioeconomic backgrounds.

"Over the course of its nearly 40-year history, Saxon Reading Foundations has been incredibly popular among classrooms teachers for a simple reason: it is extremely effective at helping children master the foundational skills they need to become confident and joyful readers," said Maggie DeMont, general manager of Heinemann." Heinemann is delighted that the Texas BOE has approved Saxon Reading Foundations Texas for K-2 classrooms, making this proven program accessible to teachers and students across the state."

About Heinemann

Heinemann is a leading provider of professional resources and educational services for educators, kindergarten through college. Heinemann supports the professionalism of teachers as they help children become literate, compassionate, engaged citizens of the world. Heinemann authors are exemplary educators eager to support the practice of other teachers through professional books and explicit teaching materials, streaming videos, podcasts and blogs, as well as professional learning experiences, both live and online. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers and the modernization of the teaching profession. Visit Heinemann.com to learn more.

