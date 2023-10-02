California Climate Credit Helps PG&E Customers Transition to Low-Carbon Future

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

02 Oct, 2023, 12:12 ET

PG&E Residential Customers Will Receive a $38.39 Bill Credit

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time this year, more than five million Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill.

The California Climate Credit is part of California's efforts to combat climate change and distributed by PG&E to customers. This credit is from the California Cap-and-Trade Program, which requires power plants, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution allowances. The credit on your bill is designed to help utility customers during the transition to a low-carbon future.

Residential electric households will receive a credit of $38.39 on their October bills, the same amount provided during March. Residential natural gas households also received a credit of $52.78 earlier this year. Combined-use customers' total bill credits for 2023 is $129.56.

Residential households receive the electric credit two times each year, while the natural gas credit is issued once a year. Eligible small business customers receive the same electric credit, in the same amount as residential customers, twice a year.

For more information about additional programs that are funded by the California Cap-and-Trade Program to reduce carbon pollution, improve public health and the environment, and provide meaningful benefits to the most disadvantaged communities, visit www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov/.

PG&E Financial Assistance Programs

In addition to the California Climate Credit, customers are encouraged to explore other ways to save energy and money including financial assistance and other programs:

  • California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program: Provides a discount of 20% or more each month on gas and electricity bills.
  • Family Electric Rate Assistance Program (FERA)Offers a monthly discount of 18% on electricity bills for households with 3+ people.
  • Medical Baseline: For eligible residential customers who have additional energy needs due to certain qualifying medical conditions. Customers can get an additional monthly allotment of power, or a discount based on your rate.
  • Budget Billing: Averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments and eliminates big spikes in bills due to seasonal changes.
  • Bill Forecast Alerts: Notifications sent by email, text or phone notifying the customer if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specific amount set by the customer.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

