Celebrate the Season Sustainably and Make Energy Efficiency a Holiday Tradition

PG&E's Budget-Friendly Tips Can Help Customers Deck the Halls without Draining Watts

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As decorations go up and appliances work overtime for family gatherings, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping customers reign in energy waste and save money this holiday season.

According to the California Energy Commission, 10% of typical household energy use is from lighting and 31% is from kitchen appliances. Between the twinkling lights, additional home heating and festive cooking over the holidays, energy use can increase and lead to higher winter energy bills.

"The holidays are all about connection and comfort," said David Poster, PG&E Director of Building Electrification and Energy Efficiency. "Customers can celebrate while keeping energy costs down by adding a few simple steps into their holiday routine."

PG&E is unwrapping energy efficiency tips and sustainable swaps to help customers stay merry and mindful long after the decorations are packed up:

Temperature Check: For every degree you turn down your thermostat during the winter, you can save 1% on your annual energy bill.

For every degree you turn down your thermostat during the winter, you can save 1% on your annual energy bill. Convection Mode: Use the convection setting on your oven. It cooks food faster and at a lower temperature, which saves energy and money.

Use the convection setting on your oven. It cooks food faster and at a lower temperature, which saves energy and money. Batch Cooking Benefits: Cook side dishes simultaneously in the oven. This reduces prep time and saves energy by allowing your oven to run for less time.

Cook side dishes simultaneously in the oven. This reduces prep time and saves energy by allowing your oven to run for less time. Don't Peek: Every time the oven door opens, the temperature inside is reduced by as much as 25 degrees. Use the oven window instead.

Every time the oven door opens, the temperature inside is reduced by as much as 25 degrees. Use the oven window instead. Al Dente Alternatives: Explore alternative cooking methods, including microwaves, crockpots, or induction cooktops for meals instead of a traditional stovetop to reduce energy costs.

Explore alternative cooking methods, including microwaves, crockpots, or induction cooktops for meals instead of a traditional stovetop to reduce energy costs. Bulb Boost: LED holiday lights are at least 75% more energy efficient and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.

LED holiday lights are at least 75% more energy efficient and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. Smart Timers: Automate your holiday lights by scheduling on/off times to prevent energy waste. Additional suggestions can be found here.

Gifts that Give Back

Induction Cooktop : Induction stoves are up to 90% energy-efficient, while electric resistance stoves are 75%, and gas stoves are 40% efficient. The PG&E Induction Cooktop Loaner Program allows customers to borrow a single-burner induction cooktop and pan for two weeks at no cost.

: Induction stoves are up to 90% energy-efficient, while electric resistance stoves are 75%, and gas stoves are 40% efficient. The PG&E Induction Cooktop Loaner Program allows customers to borrow a single-burner induction cooktop and pan for two weeks at no cost. Energy-Efficient Appliances: Use PG&E's free Energy Action Guide to explore Energy Star® certified appliances.

Use PG&E's free Energy Action Guide to explore Energy Star® certified appliances. LED Lights: The average household saves about $225 in energy costs per year by using LED lighting according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The average household saves about $225 in energy costs per year by using LED lighting according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Smart Thermostats: Installing an EnergyStar-rated smart thermostat can save an average California customer between $50-$78 a year.

Installing an EnergyStar-rated smart thermostat can save an average California customer between $50-$78 a year. Heat Pumps for Space and Water Heating: Residential customers can save up to $78 a month, or about 20%, by switching from gas to highly efficient electric heat pump technology for space and water heating. Learn more at pge.com/electrification.

Residential customers can save up to $78 a month, or about 20%, by switching from gas to highly efficient electric heat pump technology for space and water heating. Learn more at pge.com/electrification. EV chargers: The cost to charge your EV during off-peak hours is about the same as paying $2.92 per gallon at the pump. The Residential Charging Solutions program offers a rebate on PG&E-approved EV charging equipment.

You can also make spirits bright by building an Energy Efficiency DIY Toolkit . With an investment in energy-efficient materials, customers can save hundreds of dollars each year.

Watch this video for additional savings strategies this season.

Other Ways Customers Can Lower and Manage Bills

Ensuring customers are on the lowest-cost rate for their household or business can help them manage energy costs. Customers can find their lowest rate by logging into their PG&E online account and using the Rate Comparison tool.

Budget Billing averages your energy costs over the last 12 months to determine your monthly payment and avoid seasonal spikes and billing surprises.

Rebates & Other Resources

GoGreen Home Financing: A statewide program which offers affordable financing for energy efficiency upgrades to help homeowners and renters reduce their energy use.

The Switch Is On: A statewide online resource designed to help homeowners and renters interested in switching from gas to electric appliances by connecting them with available incentives and qualified contractors.

Customers who need help paying their energy bills may also be eligible for financial assistance. To see if you qualify, visit pge.com/billhelp.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company