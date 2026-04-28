California Community Colleges Team Up with State's Second-Largest Private University to Launch Groundbreaking Statewide Transfer Pathway

Statewide agreement between California Community Colleges and National University guarantees admission, honoring academic credit and creating a pathway to bachelor's degree for thousands of California learners

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National University—a nonprofit, Veteran-founded institution serving over 50,000 nontraditional, working, and military students annually through its degree programs and 80,000 more through its workforce and professional programs—today announced an ambitious partnership with the California Community Colleges to establish a statewide transfer pathway for students across California who complete an Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT).

National University Teams Up with California Community Colleges to Launch Groundbreaking Statewide Transfer Pathway National University President & CEO Dr. Mark D. Milliron and California Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Sonya Christian

The partnership, which creates a guaranteed transfer option available to students from more than 100 colleges represents one of the first statewide agreements of its kind between the community college system and a single private, nonprofit university.

"California has built a well-deserved reputation as a national leader in turning college transfer from a question into a promise," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University, the second-largest private nonprofit institution in the Golden State. "Too often, striving students who have done everything right still face uncertainty about what comes next. This collaboration is about expanding options, putting opportunity within reach, and making sure we don't leave talent on the table as we build the workforce of the future."

California's 116 community colleges serve nearly 2 million students, most of whom begin their postsecondary journey there. About three-quarters aim to earn a bachelor's degree, highlighting the critical role of transfer in driving social and economic mobility. As the state works to meet this demand—particularly in rural and underserved communities—community college students are seeking a range of transfer options that allow them to continue their education in a broader range of professions and academic fields.

"Through this partnership, students who earn an Associate Degree for Transfer in a related major are guaranteed admission to National University, strengthening their pathway to a bachelor's degree and advancing their upward mobility. This effort aligns with our Vision 2030 strategic plan, grounded in equity and focused on expanding opportunity for all students," said James Todd, vice chancellor of academic affairs for the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office.

To help close this gap, the new agreement will offer students who have completed an ADT guaranteed admission to National University, the ability to retain all earned credits, and entry with junior standing. For students, the impact is immediate and tangible: a simpler, more reliable route from community college to a bachelor's degree that minimizes disruption, maximizes prior learning, and allows them to continue their education without losing time or momentum.

While traditional transfer arrangements with private institutions are often limited to individual campuses, this agreement represents a system-level collaboration with the largest community college system in the nation and brings consistency, clarity, and scale to the transfer process. By aligning coursework, general education requirements, and degree pathways, the agreement aims to help reduce credit loss, eliminate unnecessary repetition, and accelerate time to degree—key barriers that have historically slowed student progress and increased costs.

"Community colleges are powerful engines of access and mobility, and their students are ready for what comes next," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University. "This is about simplifying the journey, honoring the work students have already completed, and creating a pathway that is clear, consistent, and built to support their success."

The agreement also builds on National University's longstanding focus on serving transfer students, who make up the majority of its undergraduate population. Well-known for its distinctive focus on serving working adults, educators and Veterans, National University offers a 25% tuition reduction to partnering community college transfer students in pursuit of their bachelor's degree.

As California works to meet its attainment and workforce goals, the partnership underscores the importance of systemwide collaboration, aligned pathways, and predictable outcomes in building a higher education system that works for today's students and the state's future economy.

For more information about transfer opportunities at National University, visit nu.edu/transfer.

About National University: National University (NU), a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About The California Community Colleges: The California Community Colleges is the largest system of higher education in the nation, composed of 73 districts and 116 colleges serving 2.2 million students per year. California community colleges provide career education and workforce training; guaranteed transfer to four-year universities; and degree and certificate pathways. As the state's engine for social and economic mobility, the California Community Colleges supports Vision 2030, a strategic plan designed to serve our students, our communities, and our planet. For more information, please visit the California Community Colleges website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE National University