National University Launches Sport Psychology Certificate for Coaches and Parents Supporting Youth Mental Health

Online certificate equips coaches, parents, and caregivers with practical tools to support confidence, resilience, and healthy youth sports experiences

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National University (NU) — a nonprofit, Veteran-founded institution serving more than 130,000 working, military, and nontraditional learners annually — today announced the launch of its new Sport Psychology Certificate for Coaches, Parents, and Caregivers. This online program, designed to help adults create healthier, more supportive youth sports environments, provides practical strategies to support young athletes' mental well-being, confidence, communication skills, and resilience both on and off the field.

National University's online certificate equips coaches, parents, and caregivers with practical tools to support confidence, resilience, and healthy youth sports experiences

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), mental health disorders are prevalent among 13% of young people, with half of all conditions emerging before age 18. Studies also show youth participation in team sports can positively impact emotional well-being, including lower rates of depression and anxiety. These trends underscore the growing importance of supportive coaches, parents, and mentors in youth sports settings.

"At National University, our commitment to Whole Human Education includes supporting wellness, resilience, and personal growth both inside and outside the classroom," said Alvin McLean, Dean of JFK School of Psychology and Social Sciences at National University. "This certificate gives coaches, parents, and caregivers practical tools to help young people build confidence, navigate pressure, and develop healthy lifelong habits through sports."

Parents and coaches have a critical role in emotional development and regulation in youth sports environments, yet many are not equipped to help with mental health issues. The Sport Psychology Certificate for Coaches, Parents, and Caregivers offers short, focused modules that participants can apply immediately in youth sports and educational settings. Through the program, participants explore topics including motivation, emotional regulation, communication, confidence-building, resilience, and healthy sideline behavior. Learners who enroll in the program will gain practical tools to help young athletes navigate pressure, setbacks, and competition while building skills that extend beyond sports.

The Sport Psychology Certificate for Coaches, Parents, and Caregivers is a self-paced, fully online program that can be completed in approximately eight hours. No prior experience or physical textbooks are required.

"Coaches and youth sports programs are among the most powerful and underutilized avenues to address the youth mental health crisis in the United States," said Dr. Jackie Skryd, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Professional and Continuing Education at National University. "As schools and communities call for greater mental health awareness, we are proud to deliver a solution that equips the adults shaping these experiences to create healthier individuals, stronger teams, and more resilient communities."

For more information about National University's Sport Psychology Certificate for Coaches, Parents, and Caregivers, visit the website.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

https://www.nu.edu/

SOURCE National University