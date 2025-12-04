California Community Foundation Announces New Wildfire Survivor Grants to Support Community Healing

Grants will help fund community gatherings, local music and storytelling events as well as creative workshops, offering culturally affirming pathways to rebuild connection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the one-year anniversary of the Eaton and Palisades fires approaching—a time that can be deeply triggering for many survivors—the California Community Foundation (CCF) and a consortium of funders are awarding more than $8 million in grants to more than 60 programs focused on supporting healing and strengthening community bonds.

The Community Healing and Restoration Initiative is supported by the CCF Wildfire Recovery Fund in partnership with:

Grants will help fund community gatherings, local music and storytelling events as well as creative workshops, offering culturally affirming pathways to rebuild connection. An Altadena community comes together for a block party nearly a year after the Eaton Fire devastated their neighborhood.

Miguel A. Santana, CCF President and CEO, said, "Many survivors continue to carry the heavy weight of loss and trauma—this time can reopen deep wounds but also reminds us of the healing power found in coming together. Amid this pain, survivors have shown profound compassion for one another, gently leading the way to restore and rebuild their communities. This same spirit of care is echoed by the generosity of 48,000 donors, whose kindness has enabled CCF to direct over $50 million toward urgent needs and long-term recovery—nurturing connection and supporting survivor-led healing."

Grant-funded activities include community gatherings, local music and storytelling events, and creative workshops such as painting, collage and pottery—offering culturally affirming pathways to rebuild connection and enable stronger mental health. Photography and oral history projects will document survivor stories, while family wellness gatherings provide emotional support in safe, communal settings.

The initiative centers peer-driven, neighborhood-led programs that help survivors strengthen relationships, rebuild a sense of belonging and nurture collective resilience. Rather than top-down directives, this two-year effort empowers communities to lead their own healing.

Jennifer Vanore, Ph.D., President and COO of UniHealth Foundation, said, "As a health foundation, UniHealth is dedicated to supporting fire survivors by ensuring access to essential mental health resources and fostering community resilience. Our early investment in this innovative initiative reflects our commitment to helping local-led organizations deliver vital wellness resources to those who need them most."

The need for community-centered healing is well documented. CCF's LA Wildfires Recovery Needs Assessment—surveying more than 630 organizations—found ongoing challenges related to housing, employment, trauma, financial strain and social connectedness. A Department of Angels survey of more than 2,000 survivors reported that three in four experienced worsening mental health since the fires.

Khanh Russo, President and CEO of Pasadena Community Foundation, added, "As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Eaton Fire, many survivors are facing a range of mental and emotional health challenges. PCF joined our partners in making these grants because it is critical to ensure our neighbors get the support they need to feel healthy, hopeful, safe, and stable. By supporting programs that strengthen well-being and reconnect communities, we help those affected not only rebuild but also recover and thrive."

This is one of many ways philanthropy has come together to coordinate support for survivors—removing barriers and streamlining processes to ensure faster, more effective aid.

It exemplifies the power of community and philanthropy working hand in hand to foster resilience and healing. By continuing to listen to survivors and supporting locally led efforts, the recovery is rooted in connection, compassion and collective strength long term.

About the California Community Foundation (CCF)

Since 1915, CCF has served Los Angeles County as a public charitable organization dedicated to leading systemic change that strengthens communities. Managing $2.3 billion in assets and overseeing 1,900 charitable foundations, funds and legacies, CCF's mission is to invest in, partner with and amplify the power of community toward a good life.

