California Community Foundation Releases LA Wildfire Report: A Year of Impact

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When catastrophic wildfires swept across Los Angeles County on January 7, 2025, the devastation to families and communities was immediate and profound. The very next day, the California Community Foundation (CCF) activated its Wildfire Recovery Fund, quickly rallying donors and community partners to deliver life-saving support to thousands of residents facing displacement and loss.

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of more than 48,000 donors, CCF raised over $100 million and has distributed tens of millions in immediate cash aid and resources to survivors through more than 260 nonprofit organizations. Their efforts have focused not only on immediate relief – such as temporary housing, food, and financial assistance – but also on long-term recovery, infrastructure rebuilding, and strengthening the community's resilience against future disasters.

To highlight the reach of the Wildfire Recovery Fund, CCF recently released an interactive report entitled "Rising Together: A Year of Impact." This 2025 Impact Report offers an unprecedented, transparent look at how philanthropic dollars and community partnerships translated into real help for wildfire survivors in Los Angeles County. The report chronicles CCF's rapid response, innovative recovery strategies, and grassroots partnerships in real time – showing not just how much was raised, but where funds were deployed, who was helped and what obstacles remain. It also features survivor stories, the measurable reach of emergency and rebuilding grants and collaborative advocacy that led to new survivor-focused policy victories.

For fire survivors, the report isn't just a set of numbers – it's proof that they are not alone and that recovery is ongoing. The report highlights initiatives and policies born from community feedback and survivor voices. It also outlines how the foundation's long-term commitment means support doesn't end after the headlines fade. Survivors can find information on ongoing aid, advocacy, and opportunities to help shape the next steps toward full community renewal and resilience.

This report also shows how donor support turned into immediate action – with every dollar going directly to those most in need, thanks to CCF absorbing all administrative costs. Donors can see the difference their gifts made, from putting cash directly in survivors' hands, to keeping families in their homes, supporting mental health, and championing fairer insurance laws. It doesn't just tell you what was done; it shows the lives changed, communities healed, and the forward momentum your generosity creates for years to come.

Looking ahead, CCF's commitment goes beyond immediate relief to long-term recovery and resilience. Through ongoing partnerships, advocacy and community-driven solutions, CCF continues to stand with wildfire survivors, helping to rebuild stronger, more equitable, and more hopeful communities for everyone impacted.

