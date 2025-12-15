"Rising Together": Wildfire Survivors Will Have a Dedicated Float in the 137th Rose Parade®

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1, 2026, wildfire survivors will represent the thousands of families and individuals whose homes and communities were forever changed by the 2025 Eaton and Palisades fires with a Rose Parade® presented by Honda float honoring the resilience, courage and unity of wildfire survivors from Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Pasadena.

The California Community Foundation (CCF) and the Black Freedom Fund (BFF) announced that they are co-sponsoring the 55-foot-long float, Rising Together. No funds designated to support wildfire survivors were used to sponsor the float. Rather, the float serves as a tribute to the 31 residents who lost their lives in the 2025 wildfires and honors the resilience and strength of the more than 13,000 families who lost their homes.

The float, which will appear on New Years Day before an international audience, showcases a phoenix rising, representing renewal and collective strength; California native plants and depictions of the San Gabriel Mountains, where the Eaton Fire burned; and waves and shoreline elements honoring the coastal communities of Pacific Palisades and Malibu which were devastated by the Palisades Fire. To honor the lives lost, 31 sunflowers will appear on the float — a symbol of remembrance and resilience.

Those riding and walking alongside the float will include:

Families who lost their homes

Older adults who are facing uncertainty about their future

Community volunteers and grassroots leaders who organized food drives, resource sharing and emotional support networks in the fires' aftermath

Survivors representing the diverse communities impacted, many of whom are experiencing disproportionate displacement and recovery barriers.*

The float project will catalyze healing and recovery by bringing wildfire survivors and community members together in meaningful, hands-on experiences — from decorating the float to participating in pre-parade events.

It will also bring survivors together from the Altadena foothills to the Palisades and Malibu coastlines.

Gina Clayton Johnson, founder and executive director of Essie Justice Group, lost her home and her parents' home in the Eaton Fire.

"Losing my home and seeing my parents lose theirs was devastating. What has carried me through is the strength of the community that raised me. I grew up watching the Rose Parade and even took part in its traditions as a young girl, never imagining I would one day return as a survivor. Riding on this float is not about celebration; it is about honoring our neighbors who are still grieving, still rebuilding and still fighting for answers. It is a reminder that when communities stand together in truth and accountability, we rise," said Clayton Johnson.

Similarly, Sue Kohl, president of the Pacific Palisades Community Council, lost her home in Pacific Palisades and will ride on the float. "It's an incredible honor to ride on the Rose Parade float representing wildfire survivors. Losing my home and my town in the Palisades Fire was devastating, but today I ride to celebrate resilience, renewal and the unbreakable spirit of a community that refuses to be defined by loss."

Hours following the January 2025 fires, CCF responded through its Wildfire Recovery Fund, and the public swiftly rose to the call. More than 48,000 donors contributed over $100 million, with $30 million deployed in the first 30 days to support local nonprofits providing emergency aid, shelter, mental health services, financial assistance and programs for impacted families. In total, CCF granted more than $60 million in 2025 to over 270 local nonprofits providing essential support to families to heal and rebuild. CCF's commitment to recovery is long-term, grounded in connection, compassion and the collective strength of our communities.

"One year after the wildfires devastated our communities, this float stands as living proof that hope, compassion and collective action don't just help us survive tragedy — they help us rebuild stronger together. Angelenos are showing the world what we've always known: when we come together with purpose, there is no challenge too great to overcome. Los Angeles will rise from these ashes," said CCF President and CEO Miguel A. Santana, adding that no wildfire funds were used to pay for the float.

BFF's Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund worked to meet the immediate and long-term needs of Altadena and Pasadena wildfire survivors, distributing $3.5 million to more than 30 organizations providing vital relief for families.

"Their presence on the float honors the lives lost, symbolizes the resilience of survivors, and highlights the power of community support. Their stories remind parade viewers that recovery is strongest when neighbors lift one another — and that the spirit of unity seen in Los Angeles is possible in every community across the nation," said Marc Philpart, President & CEO of Black Freedom Fund.

Honoring Loss and Lifting Community Strength

The float reflects the story of the 2025 wildfires through four themes:

Remembrance:

A memorial floral element will pay tribute to the residents who lost their lives during the fires, honoring their memories and the families who continue to grieve.

Community Resilience & Leadership:

The float showcases the hope, healing and determination of residents committed to rebuilding their neighborhoods — including grassroots organizers, volunteers and local leaders who sustained their communities when recovery felt overwhelming.

Disproportionate Impact on Black and Latino Families:

The design acknowledges that the fires had unequal consequences and that Black and Latino households were already burdened by housing insecurity, higher displacement risk and fewer financial resources before the fires erupted. This moment is a chance for philanthropy to invest in systems-level changes that support an equitable recovery.

* In Altadena, nearly half of Black housing units were destroyed or severely damaged, compared to 37% for non-Black households, a report from the UCLA Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies found. Meanwhile, Latino residents in Altadena were overrepresented among low-income households, comprising 27% of Altadena's population but accounting for 44% of those living below the federal poverty line, according to research from the UCLA Policy and Politics Institute.



Awareness and Continued Support:

Nearly one year after the fires, thousands of families are still navigating insurance delays, rebuilding costs and emotional trauma. The float serves as a visible reminder that recovery will take years — and that sustained public attention remains crucial. The float also highlights the unique mental-health challenges older adults experience.

About the California Community Foundation (CCF):

Since 1915, California Community Foundation has served Los Angeles County as a public charitable organization dedicated to leading systemic change that strengthens communities. Managing $2.3 billion in assets and overseeing 1,900 charitable foundations, funds and legacies, CCF's mission is to invest in, partner with and amplify the power of community toward a good life. For more information, visit www.calfund.org.

About the Black Freedom Fund:

Launched in 2020, the Black Freedom Fund (BFF) invests in the leaders and organizations at the center of Black communities, advancing people-led solutions to secure the future all communities deserve. In just 5 years, BFF has distributed more than $45 million to 200+ Black-serving organizations across the state —the largest pooled transfer of wealth toward Black organizing in history. Learn more: fundblackfreedom.org

