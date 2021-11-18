California COVID Heroes Awarded $15K by OhmConnect

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect , the leading customer-response program for residential energy use, today announced the 10 recipients of its California Covid Heroes award.

The 10 honorees were chosen based on their contributions to the greater good during the Covid-19 pandemic. Each was nominated by someone in their community after OhmConnect solicited nominations over the summer.

"These heroes stepped up and did their part when their communities needed them," said Cisco DeVries, CEO, OhmConnect. "Our company is built on a community that does the same when it comes to clean energy. That's why we want to honor meaningful action when we see it."

The 10 honorees come from across California and from a variety of job sectors. One is a newly graduated epidemiologist who helped protect vulnerable populations in senior living facilities in Los Angeles. Another is a grocery shelf stocker in Fresno who kept supplies on shelves. A third is a teacher who explained Covid to kids in a book that was lauded by teachers all over the country.

Each was awarded 1 million watts, which is the cash equivalent of $1,500. These watts can be redeemed in OhmConnect's Rewards Marketplace for smart home devices, gift cards from popular brands like Amazon, and cash payments via Paypal. OhmConnect awards watts to its users for saving energy at peak times on the grid, when polluting peaker plants would otherwise have to go online.

The 10 "Thanks a Million" honorees are being featured on the OhmConnect.com website, where you can watch their reaction to being nominated as heroes by their community.

"It just takes a little bit to be extraordinary," said Adrienne Barber, the teacher who wrote the book on how to explain Covid to kids. "Honestly, it just takes a little bit."

