OhmConnect Announces Success of Pilot Program with SunPower Under California Energy Commission's Demand Side Grid Support Program

OhmConnect

05 Dec, 2023, 08:48 ET

Market-Aware Behind-the-Meter Battery Storage Program Resulted in 1.2 MWh of Energy during Peak Times

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect, the leading residential energy management company, today announced the success of their Market-Aware Behind-the-Meter Battery Storage Pilot Program with SunPower, which was recently introduced as part of the California Energy Commission's Demand Side Grid Support Program.

As part of a suite of programs implemented to address the energy shortages caused by heat waves, wildfires, and other impacts of climate change, the Market-Aware Behind-the-Meter Battery Storage Program offers incentives to electric customers who provide backup generation to support the state's electrical grid during extreme events, which can ultimately reduce the risk of blackouts.

Under the program, SunPower customers who are enrolled in the SunPower virtual power plant (VPP) powered by OhmConnect are able to earn rewards from their stored solar power when demand for electricity is at its highest.

"By seamlessly integrating into the SunPower platform, we've enabled residents to participate in creating a more resilient grid, without lifting a finger," said Cisco DeVries, OhmConnect CEO. "With OhmConnect's years of proven success, these results not only showcase its effectiveness, but also anticipate an even more substantial impact as more SunPower customers come on board."

Since the launch of the pilot program in August, SunPower VPP customers have provided an average of 400 kW of capacity and a total of 1.2 MWh of energy during market-triggered events, with an average participation rate of 94%.

California residents can enroll their SunVault battery storage systems into the VPP program through the mySunPower app, available to download on Apple App Store or Google Play.

California residents can sign up for OhmConnect here.

New York residents can sign up for OhmConnect here.

Texas residents can sign up for OhmConnect here.

Australia residents can sign up for OhmConnect here.

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect, winner of the 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award, helps hundreds of thousands of customers manage their at-home electricity and rewards them for smarter energy use. The company pays its customers for saving electricity when the grid is stressed and likely to utilize dirty power, unlocking clean, affordable, and reliable energy. With more than $17 million in rewards paid to its customers, OhmConnect is making a future of 100% clean energy accessible to everyone. The leading energy management app, OhmConnect has partnered with Google Nest, Carrier, SunPower, ecobee, TP Link, and 25 other companies and manufacturers. Customers of the three major California electricity suppliers – Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – as well as Con Edison in New York, can sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect.com. Follow OhmConnect on Twitter @OhmConnect, read the OhmConnect blog or check them out on Facebook and LinkedIn.

