California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District Announce 2019 "Rookie of the Year" Teacher Awards

Sep 04, 2019, 17:36 ET

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union, in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), recently honored 18 LAUSD teachers through its annual Rookie of the Year program. California Credit Union, which has served the education community with premier financial services for more than eight decades, created the Rookie of the Year program in 2015 to recognize first year teachers within the greater Los Angeles community.

California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District celebrate “Rookie Teacher of the Year” Award winners at Dodger Stadium August 11, 2019. California Credit Union, which has served the education community with premier financial services for more than eight decades, created the Rookie of the Year program in 2015 to recognize first year teachers within the greater Los Angeles community.

The 2019 Rookie of the Year teachers were selected based on a number of factors, including effectiveness in preparing and delivering instruction, providing a positive classroom climate with strong routines and procedures, adopting a dynamic and engaging teaching style, and showing high levels of professionalism.

"We are proud to honor each of the 2019 LAUSD Rookies of the Year for a wonderful start to their new career in education," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We all know the life-long influence a special teacher can have in our lives. We applaud the commitment and passion of these new educators, and want to thank each of these inspiring new teachers for their dedication to their students and schools."

Representing elementary, middle and high schools throughout the greater Los Angeles area, the LAUSD 2019 Rookies of the Year are:

Yanela Alvarez

Angeles Mesa Elementary

Los Angeles

Aviva Alvarez-Zakson

Hamilton High School

Los Angeles

Alma Bautista

Hazeltine Elementary School

Van Nuys

Carmen Cullen Gomez

Leichman Career Preparatory and Transition Center

Reseda

Emmanuelle Enos

Limerick Elementary School

Winnetka

Maria Figueroa

Carlos Santana Arts Academy

North Hills

Alejandro Flores

Murchison St. Elementary School

Los Angeles

Garrett Follmuth

Robert Fulton College Preparatory School

Van Nuys

Andrea Gonzalez

Christopher Dena Elementary School

Los Angeles

Ereka Gordon

Ambler Avenue Elementary School

Carson

Brian Learn

Early College Academy @ LATTC

Los Angeles

Kiersten Newquist

Melrose Avenue Elementary School

Los Angeles

Michael Ng

King Drew Magnet High School

Los Angeles

Stephanie Orozco

South East High School

South Gate

Jihyun Park

UCLA Community Elementary School @ RFK

Los Angeles

Desirae Ramirez

Carnegie Middle School

Carson

Maribel Rubio

Haddon Elementary STEAM Magnet

Pacoima

John Walker

Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School

Los Angeles

"Thank you to all of our Rookies of the Year," Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "We hope our amazing honorees will be with us for many years to come."

On August 11th, California Credit Union hosted this year's winners, as well as LAUSD representatives, school principals and guests, at Dodger Stadium. The Rookies of the Year were then recognized during a private ceremony in the Emirates Lounge.

California Credit Union created the Rookie of the Year program in partnership with LAUSD to acknowledge first-year teachers who have shown exemplary commitment to education. Teachers are nominated by school administrators, and winners are selected by a LAUSD committee and a credit union representative. Since the program began in 2015, California Credit Union has recognized 95 LAUSD teachers as a Rookie of the Year.

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

