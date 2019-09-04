California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District Announce 2019 "Rookie of the Year" Teacher Awards

The 2019 Rookie of the Year teachers were selected based on a number of factors, including effectiveness in preparing and delivering instruction, providing a positive classroom climate with strong routines and procedures, adopting a dynamic and engaging teaching style, and showing high levels of professionalism.

"We are proud to honor each of the 2019 LAUSD Rookies of the Year for a wonderful start to their new career in education," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We all know the life-long influence a special teacher can have in our lives. We applaud the commitment and passion of these new educators, and want to thank each of these inspiring new teachers for their dedication to their students and schools."

Representing elementary, middle and high schools throughout the greater Los Angeles area, the LAUSD 2019 Rookies of the Year are:

Winner School City Yanela Alvarez Angeles Mesa Elementary Los Angeles Aviva Alvarez-Zakson Hamilton High School Los Angeles Alma Bautista Hazeltine Elementary School Van Nuys Carmen Cullen Gomez Leichman Career Preparatory and Transition Center Reseda Emmanuelle Enos Limerick Elementary School Winnetka Maria Figueroa Carlos Santana Arts Academy North Hills Alejandro Flores Murchison St. Elementary School Los Angeles Garrett Follmuth Robert Fulton College Preparatory School Van Nuys Andrea Gonzalez Christopher Dena Elementary School Los Angeles Ereka Gordon Ambler Avenue Elementary School Carson Brian Learn Early College Academy @ LATTC Los Angeles Kiersten Newquist Melrose Avenue Elementary School Los Angeles Michael Ng King Drew Magnet High School Los Angeles Stephanie Orozco South East High School South Gate Jihyun Park UCLA Community Elementary School @ RFK Los Angeles Desirae Ramirez Carnegie Middle School Carson Maribel Rubio Haddon Elementary STEAM Magnet Pacoima John Walker Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School Los Angeles

"Thank you to all of our Rookies of the Year," Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "We hope our amazing honorees will be with us for many years to come."

On August 11th, California Credit Union hosted this year's winners, as well as LAUSD representatives, school principals and guests, at Dodger Stadium. The Rookies of the Year were then recognized during a private ceremony in the Emirates Lounge.

California Credit Union created the Rookie of the Year program in partnership with LAUSD to acknowledge first-year teachers who have shown exemplary commitment to education. Teachers are nominated by school administrators, and winners are selected by a LAUSD committee and a credit union representative. Since the program began in 2015, California Credit Union has recognized 95 LAUSD teachers as a Rookie of the Year.

