California Credit Union Launches Annual Holiday Toy Drive With Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New, Unwrapped Toys through December 6

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union, in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, is spreading holiday cheer through its 2025 Holiday Toy Drive, inviting community members to help brighten the season for local children and families.

Now through December 6, California Credit Union encourages everyone to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branches in Los Angeles or Orange County. Toys and gifts for all ages – from toddlers to teens (up to age 17) – are welcomed. All donations will be distributed to Club kids and families during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club annual holiday celebration on December 16. A full list of California Credit Union locations can be found here.

"The holidays are a time of joy for every child," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Something as simple as one donated toy can make a world of difference. We invite our members and neighbors to join us in bringing smiles and a little holiday magic to children in our communities."

This year, the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club plans to distribute holiday gifts to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

For more details about California Credit Union's Holiday Toy Drive, please visit ccu.com/toydrive/.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $5 billion, more than 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union