California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District Award 2023 "Rookie of the Year" Teacher Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union, in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), recently honored 17 first-year District teachers through its 9th annual Rookie of the Year program. California Credit Union, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary of serving and supporting the education community, created the Rookie of the Year program in the 2014/2015 school year to recognize exceptional new LAUSD teachers within the greater Los Angeles community.

California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District celebrate 2023 “Rookie Teacher of the Year” Award winners at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2023. California Credit Union, which has served the education community with premier financial services for over 90 years, created the Rookie of the Year program with LAUSD in 2015 to recognize first year teachers within the greater Los Angeles community.
"California Credit Union was founded by a Los Angeles teacher in 1933, and we're proud to honor our heritage by continuing to support our education community for the last nine decades," said California Credit Union President & CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're excited to honor each of the 2023 LAUSD Rookies of the Year for their outstanding commitment to finding creative ways to engage and educate their students. We want to thank each of these new teachers and congratulate them on a wonderful start to their career."

"Congratulations to our phenomenal Los Angeles Unified Rookies of the Year who are 17 outstanding first-year teachers," Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. "Thank you to these amazing teachers for making a difference in our students' lives. We believe in you and we know your pursuit of excellence, innovative teaching methods and support for your students will make a lasting impact."

Representing elementary, middle and high schools throughout the greater Los Angeles area, the 2023 Rookies of the Year are:

2023 Winner

School

Joseph Arechiga

Verdugo Hills High School

Heidi Ballard

Bonita Street STEAM Academy

Matthew Del Mundo

International Studies Learning Center

Andreea Gaona

Alta California Elementary School

Lindsey Garces

Ascot Elementary

Justine Gobble

Chatsworth Park UP/CD Magnet ES

Susan Kim

RFK Los Angeles High School of the Arts

Amy Eunyeoung Lee

Commonwealth Avenue E.S.

Angela Liu

Kingsley Elementary School

Sara Martino

Hancock Park Elementary

Alden Maynor

Main Street Elementary

Lauryn Merriweather

54th St. School

Anna Needham

Union Avenue Elementary

LeAnn Nguyen

Andrew Carnegie Arts, Media, Music and Entertainment Magnet

Edwin Ramirez 

Camellia Elementary

Olivia Stehlin

Paul Revere Charter Middle School

Thomas Woods

Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter

The Rookie of the Year winners were recognized during a ceremony at Dodger Stadium on August 13th, which included the teachers and their guests, as well as California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District officials.

The winning teachers were selected based on a number of factors, including effectiveness in preparing and delivering instruction, providing a positive classroom climate with strong routines and procedures, adopting a dynamic and engaging teaching style, and showing high levels of professionalism.

California Credit Union created the Rookie of the Year program in partnership with LAUSD to acknowledge first-year District teachers who have shown exemplary commitment to education. Teachers are nominated by school administrators, and winners are selected by a LAUSD committee. Since the program began in 2015, California Credit Union has recognized 164 LAUSD teachers as a Rookie of the Year.

