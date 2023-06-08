California Credit Union Awards 10 Scholarships to College-Bound Los Angeles Students

News provided by

California Credit Union

08 Jun, 2023, 11:40 ET

GLENDALE, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles county in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, California Credit Union recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

"We are honored to recognize these inspiring students, who are truly making a difference in their academic and local communities," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "After reviewing all the outstanding applications we received, there is no doubt we have much to learn from this new generation of leaders. We are excited to help them fulfill their college dreams and wish them the best of luck as they take this next important step in their lives."

The 2023 California Credit Union scholarship recipients are:

Recipient

School

City

Roxana Arellano

Port of Los Angeles High School

San Pedro

Patrick Done

Hart High School

Santa Clarita

Tyrone Gray III

King-Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science

Los Angeles

Parasto Hakimi

Canoga Park High School

Canoga Park

Daylen Larsen

La Canada High School

La Canada

Kai Larsen

La Canada High School

La Canada

Anderson Moore

Susan Miller Dorsey High School

Los Angeles

Sophia O'Hara

West Ranch High School

Stevenson Ranch

David Vasquez

Alexander Hamilton High School

Los Angeles

Osbaldo Villanueva

Panorama High School

Panorama City

Photos of recipients available here.

The California Credit Union Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $395,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About California Credit Union 
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 170,000 members and assets of over $4.5 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union

Also from this source

California Credit Union Earns CDFI Certification

California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students in Los Angeles & Orange County

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.