California Credit Union Awards 10 Scholarships to Los Angeles County Students

Stacy Aka , University High School, Los Angeles

, University High School, Zheng Ni Dong , Ruben S. Ayala High School , Chino Hills

, , Anthony Ho , Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School, Los Angeles

, Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School, Samantha Christine James , Marshall Fundamental, Pasadena

, Marshall Fundamental, Julio Cesar Ornelas , El Rancho High School, Pico Rivera

, El Rancho High School, Sangeetha Ramachandran , California Academy of Mathematics & Science, Carson

, California Academy of Mathematics & Science, Carson Danielle Rawles , Westchester High School , Los Angeles

, , Gerson Rivas , Harbor Teacher Preparatory Academy, Wilmington

, Harbor Teacher Preparatory Academy, Marco Antonio Vargas , Nava College Preparatory Academy, Compton

, Nava College Preparatory Academy, Rowall Jonathan Vasquez, Canoga Park High School, Canoga Park

"We are honored to recognize these very deserving students -- not just for their hard work in school, but also for their extraordinary work in supporting their local communities," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We have no doubt all of these students have a tremendous future, and we look forward to seeing the difference they will make in our world in the years ahead."

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate. This year, California Credit Union's Scholarship Program received over 700 applications, which were reviewed by a Scholarship Committee consisting of credit union staff who selected the award recipients.

The California Credit Union Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $295,000 in scholarships. This year, the program was expanded to award a total of 20 scholarships for $1,000 each in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit ccu.com for more information.

