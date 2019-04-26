California Credit Union Awards 10 Scholarships to Los Angeles County Students

GLENDALE, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles County through its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, California Credit Union recognizes exceptional students throughout the greater Los Angeles area who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

The 2019 California Credit Union scholarship recipients in Los Angeles County are:

Yasmin Alvarado , Manual Arts Senior High School, Los Angeles

, Manual Arts Senior High School, Brian Barajas , Downey High School , Downey

, , Downey Gieselle Bonilla , Grover Cleveland Charter High School , Reseda

, , Simon Cadet , Crenshaw Magnets: Science Tech Engineer Math & Medicine, Los Angeles

, Crenshaw Magnets: Science Tech Engineer Math & Medicine, Constance Chiang , Granada Hills Charter High School, Granada Hills

, Granada Hills Charter High School, Nicole Elbaz -deckel, William Howard Taft Charter High School , Woodland Hills

-deckel, , Shanya Hewage , Santa Monica High School, Santa Monica

, Santa Monica High School, Sydney Hooks , California Academy of Mathematics and Science, Carson

, California Academy of Mathematics and Science, Carson Carlson Marquez , Eagle Rock High School, Los Angeles

, Eagle Rock High School, Justin Morreale , West Ranch High School, Santa Clarita

"We are honored to recognize all of these inspiring students, who are truly making a difference in their academic and local communities," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "After reviewing the outstanding applications we received, there is no doubt that we all have much to learn from this new generation of leaders. We are excited to help them fulfill their college dreams, and wish them the best of luck as they take this next important step in their lives."

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate. This year, California Credit Union's Scholarship Program received over 700 applications, which were reviewed by a Scholarship Committee consisting of credit union staff who selected the award recipients.

The California Credit Union Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $315,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

