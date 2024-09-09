California Credit Union Honored With 2024 Social Impact Award From California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

Award Recognizes Credit Unions That Demonstrate an Unyielding Dedication to Building Stronger Communities & Improving Members' Lives

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has received the 2024 Social Impact Award from the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues. The nationally recognized, peer-nominated award recognizes credit unions that have demonstrated an unyielding dedication to building stronger communities and improving members' lives.

"We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award that recognizes our organization-wide commitment to investing in our local communities," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, we are dedicated to our People Helping People mission to positively impact the lives of all those living and working in the markets we serve. We thank the Leagues for this tremendous recognition. We will continue to work alongside our members and fellow credit unions to make a true impact in our communities."

California Credit Union was selected for the award based on its wide array of impact programs working to ensure a stronger financial future for its communities through youth programs, education grants, military personnel support programs, financial literacy, equal access to affordable financial services and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives. Earlier in 2024, the credit union launched California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years. A non-profit charitable corporation, the Foundation focuses on partnering with local grassroots organizations and educational institutions through grants, sponsorships, in-kind support and volunteer participation.

Scott Simpson, President and CEO, California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, said, "The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues congratulate Steve O'Connell and his incredible team on this well-deserved award. Your unwavering dedication to strengthening communities and making a meaningful difference in your members' lives embodies the "people helping people" philosophy and we celebrate your achievement with pride and admiration."

Learn more about California Credit Union's community commitment here.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union