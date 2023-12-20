California Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids, providing over 380 new toys and gifts donated by the credit union, its employees, and members.

California Credit Union volunteers distribute gifts to Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club families and community members during the organization’s annual holiday event. The credit union provided over 380 new toys donated by the credit union, its employees and members during a branch drive.
"There is nothing like the joy of a child receiving a special gift during the holidays, and we are honored to support the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in bringing that magic alive," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We want to thank all our members and our credit union team for so enthusiastically participating in our toy drive to spread the spirit of giving and community during this holiday season."

All of the toys and gifts were donated by California Credit Union, its employees and members in a month-long drive in its branch locations across Los Angeles County. The toys were distributed during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club holiday celebration on December 18th to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. Credit union volunteers also were on hand to help organize and distribute gifts for the kids.

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

About California Credit Union
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

