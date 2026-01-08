California Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids, providing over 335 new toys and gifts donated by the credit union, its employees, and members.

"At California Credit Union, supporting our community is especially meaningful during the holidays," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Partnering with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club allows us to help bring joy and a sense of celebration to local children and their families. Our employees care deeply about making a difference, and this toy drive is a wonderful opportunity to share that spirit and give back to those who need it most."

All of the toys and gifts were donated by California Credit Union, its employees and members in a month-long drive in its branch locations across Los Angeles County. The toys were distributed during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club holiday celebration on December 16 to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. Credit union volunteers also were on hand to help organize and distribute gifts for the kids.

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

