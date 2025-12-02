California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos®

Credit Union Recognized for Unique Strategies in Building an Outstanding Workplace Culture

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union announced today that it has been named a Culture Innovator in the 2025 Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and workplace culture platform.

Now in its fifth year, the Best Culture Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in building and sustaining exceptional workplace cultures. The Culture Innovator Award recognizes organizations that implement unique strategies to build an outstanding workplace culture, including employee engagement and feedback, leadership commitment and internal surveys.

"At California Credit Union, our employees are at the heart of everything we do," said Steve O'Connell, President/CEO of California Credit Union. "We believe that when our people feel valued, supported and connected, they deliver exceptional service to our members and communities. Being recognized as a Culture Innovator is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to investing in our team, strengthening belonging and fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive."

California Credit Union's culture is centered on collaboration, inclusion, professional growth and purpose. The credit union continues to build innovative programs to elevate the employee experience, including expanded recognition initiatives, learning & development pathways, Employee Resource Groups and wellness and engagement programs that support the whole employee.

"The Best Culture Awards celebrate the vital role culture plays in organizational success," said Muni Boga, President and CEO of Kudos. "This year's winners and recertified winners have set an inspiring example for others to follow. Through their unique approaches to recognition and engagement, they've shown that investing in people is a powerful and proven way to drive performance, engagement, and belonging. Congratulations to all on this extraordinary achievement!"

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of more than $5 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

About Kudos

Kudos is a leading employee recognition and rewards platform that helps organizations build stronger cultures by celebrating achievements, fostering connection, and driving employee engagement. Kudos has reimagined how organizations approach recognition, internal communications, and employee milestones. By empowering teams with flexible tools like automated celebrations, real-time insights, and powerful rewards budget management, organizations can introduce and scale meaningful recognition programs while reducing administrative effort. Organizations in over 140 countries trust Kudos to create workplace cultures where employees feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work. For more information about the 2025 Best Culture Awards and a full list of this year's winners, please visit www.kudos.com/kudos-awards. For media inquiries, please content Margaux Morgante at [email protected]

