California Credit Union Foundation Awards 20 Scholarships to College-Bound Southern California Students

California Credit Union

Jun 04, 2024, 11:30 ET

GLENDALE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union Foundation has awarded 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, California Credit Union Foundation recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

L/R: Gloria Rogers, California Credit Union VP School & Community Development presents 2024 California Credit Union Foundation Scholarships to San Dimas High School Seniors Eva Yassine and Jacob Dominguez.
"We were excited to see so many promising students participate in our program this year, and hope these scholarships will make the road to a college education just a little bit easier," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We are proud to recognize these students not just for their hard work in school, but also for their commitment to supporting their local communities. We wish all these inspiring students the very best of luck in their future education."

The 2024 California Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Recipient

School

City

Sofia Arias

Kennedy High School

La Palma

Honey Sweet Armstrong

Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences

Granada Hills

Noelle Chakbazof

St. Lucy's Priory High School

Glendora

Milo Daluiso

Palos Verdes High School

Palos Verdes Estates

Jacob Dominguez

San Dimas High School

San Dimas

Tawnia Flores

James A. Garfield High School

Los Angeles

Taylor Gibson

Newbury Park High School

Newbury Park

Anthony Haro

Woodrow Wilson High School

Los Angeles

Quinn Henderson

Newbury Park High School

Newbury Park

Yiselle Jacobo-Ramirez

Phineas Banning High School

Wilmington

Samantha Jimenez

Maywood Center for Enriched Studies

Maywood

Antonio Liberati

Palos Verdes High School

Palos Verdes Estates

Alessandro Mureno

Verbum Dei Jesuit High School

Los Angeles

Gil Padilla-Hernandez

James A. Garfield High School

Los Angeles

Emanuel Rubio Munoz

South Gate High School

South Gate

Stephanie Tran

La Quinta High School

Westminster

Amy Vazquez 

Rancho Dominguez Preparatory School

Long Beach

Audrey Whitman

Saugus High School

Santa Clarita

Alice Xie

West Ranch High School

Stevenson Ranch

Eva Yassine

San Dimas High School

San Dimas

Individual photos of recipients available here.

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $425,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Diego counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About California Credit Union Foundation
California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union, a state chartered full-service credit union with assets nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

