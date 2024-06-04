California Credit Union Foundation Awards 20 Scholarships to College-Bound Southern California Students

GLENDALE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union Foundation has awarded 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, California Credit Union Foundation recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

L/R: Gloria Rogers, California Credit Union VP School & Community Development presents 2024 California Credit Union Foundation Scholarships to San Dimas High School Seniors Eva Yassine and Jacob Dominguez.

"We were excited to see so many promising students participate in our program this year, and hope these scholarships will make the road to a college education just a little bit easier," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We are proud to recognize these students not just for their hard work in school, but also for their commitment to supporting their local communities. We wish all these inspiring students the very best of luck in their future education."

The 2024 California Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Recipient School City Sofia Arias Kennedy High School La Palma Honey Sweet Armstrong Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences Granada Hills Noelle Chakbazof St. Lucy's Priory High School Glendora Milo Daluiso Palos Verdes High School Palos Verdes Estates Jacob Dominguez San Dimas High School San Dimas Tawnia Flores James A. Garfield High School Los Angeles Taylor Gibson Newbury Park High School Newbury Park Anthony Haro Woodrow Wilson High School Los Angeles Quinn Henderson Newbury Park High School Newbury Park Yiselle Jacobo-Ramirez Phineas Banning High School Wilmington Samantha Jimenez Maywood Center for Enriched Studies Maywood Antonio Liberati Palos Verdes High School Palos Verdes Estates Alessandro Mureno Verbum Dei Jesuit High School Los Angeles Gil Padilla-Hernandez James A. Garfield High School Los Angeles Emanuel Rubio Munoz South Gate High School South Gate Stephanie Tran La Quinta High School Westminster Amy Vazquez Rancho Dominguez Preparatory School Long Beach Audrey Whitman Saugus High School Santa Clarita Alice Xie West Ranch High School Stevenson Ranch Eva Yassine San Dimas High School San Dimas

Individual photos of recipients available here.

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $425,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Diego counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union, a state chartered full-service credit union with assets nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

SOURCE California Credit Union