California Credit Union Hosts Pacoima Charter School Students at Los Angeles Zoo In Special Community Day

GLENDALE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 90 students from Pacoima Charter School recently had the opportunity to visit the Los Angeles Zoo, thanks to California Credit Union. Students ranging from TK to 6th grade from the school's summer STEAM camp enjoyed an educational guided tour at the zoo as part of a Community Day sponsored by the credit union.

As an official partner of the L.A. Zoo, California Credit Union has the opportunity to host a local under-resourced school in a special Community Day each year. As a long-time California Credit Union member, Pacoima Charter School was a natural fit to bring the L.A. Zoo experience and its important education and conservation messages to its students in a fun-filled and special one-of-a-kind tour.

"This Community Day was more than just a day at the L.A. Zoo; it was about giving our local students an experience filled with wonder, learning and joy," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Supporting education and local students is a cornerstone of our community commitment because we all have a responsibility to invest in our children. We want to thank the L.A. Zoo and Pacoima Charter School for coming together to bring this special opportunity to these students."

Sylvia Fajardo, Pacoima Charter Elementary Executive Director, said, "We are incredibly grateful to California Credit Union and the Los Angeles Zoo for providing our students with the remarkable opportunity to learn and explore at the Community Day event. This experience not only enriched their understanding of wildlife and conservation but also inspired a deep appreciation for the natural world. Our heartfelt thanks go out to both organizations for their generosity and commitment to education."

Pacoima Charter School's mission is to create an environment that fosters a high quality educational experience for all children. It strives to prepare students for college and career by holding high academic expectations, nurturing positive social-emotional growth, developing strong literacy and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) skills.

As an official partner of the L.A. Zoo and the corporate supporter of the Zoo's volunteer program, California Credit Union provides financial support for volunteer training, scholarships and more. As part of their shared commitment to education, the credit union also hosts a Community Day with a local under-resourced school for teachers and students to experience the L.A. Zoo during the year.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

