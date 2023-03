California Credit Union Launches New Summer Internship Program For Los Angeles County Students

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has launched a Summer Internship Program, inviting local college students and high school seniors to apply for the opportunity to work at the credit union. Through the program, paid internships are available to provide students with professional work experience in multiple areas throughout the organization, including Accounting, Real Estate, Electronic Services, and IT.

"We're excited to expand our educational support initiatives through our Internship Program, helping set students up for success to work in the financial industry and open doors to a future career," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "Through our Summer Internship Program, we will integrate students into teams across the credit union so they can apply what they learn in the classroom to a hands-on setting in the business world."

Los Angeles County college students and high school seniors can learn more and apply for the internships through the credit union's website. Applications will be accepted through April 15th for the summer program.

The California Credit Union internships will provide students with practical work experience within and across multiple departments, leadership development skills, and school-to-career readiness, with direct training and mentoring with managers. All internships will be paid, part-time opportunities at the credit union's Glendale headquarters offices from June 20th through August 18th.

