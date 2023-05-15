California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students in Los Angeles & Orange County

GLENDALE, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Writing books about kindness, creating an art journaling project, opening a student Wellness Center, and starting a pickleball program are just a few of the teacher dream projects funded by California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles & Orange County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"Each of these grant programs demonstrate the tremendous passion, creativity, and dedication our teachers bring to inspiring their students to learn and excel," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate and thank all of these incredible teachers for their commitment to creating innovative programs that will make a meaningful difference in their students' lives."

The Spring 2023 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include teachers in Los Angeles and Orange counties:

California Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Carrie Boyd Stevenson Ranch Elementary School Stevenson Ranch Evelyn Ennis George Washington Carver Middle School Los Angeles LaRue Fernandez Robert Frost Middle School Granada Hills Jade Partain West Adams Preparatory High School Los Angeles Christine Sandoval Don Benito Fundamental School Pasadena Angie Schiffner Sequoia Academy Westminster Elizabeth Mejia Seamans Wilson High School Los Angeles Michelle Shearer Lassalette School La Puente Mitchell Tao Valencia Park Elementary School Fullerton Guadalupe Torres Western Avenue TECH Magnet Los Angeles

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $175,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About California Credit Union

