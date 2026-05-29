California Dairy Families and Raley's Food For Families Partner To Fight Food Insecurity During National Dairy Month

TRACY, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In California, over 1.8 million households face food insecurity. In honor of June as National Dairy Month, the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) is partnering for the fourth year with Raley's Food For Families program to deliver milk and dairy foods to nourish families in California communities.

Raley’s Food for Families

Throughout June, California dairy families, through the CMAB, will match customer donations made in-store and online to the Food For Families program dollar-for-dollar, up to $35,000, helping supply California dairy products to feeding programs. Messaging featuring "Do Good with Dairy" will appear in-store and across digital channels to raise awareness of the initiative. As part of the Real California Milk CADAIRY4GOOD program and Raley's well-established Food For Families organization, this collaboration reflects a shared, ongoing commitment to supporting food banks and feeding programs and expanding access to nutritious foods.

"Even in the most productive agricultural state in the nation, families can struggle with food insecurity and nutritional challenges," said California Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. "When we work together – the way the California Milk Advisory Board and Raley's are for Dairy Month – we can get more fresh, nutritious dairy products where they are needed most, and where they can do the most good."

"As a California dairy farmer, I strongly believe in making milk and dairy foods accessible to families, as they are among the most nutritious and affordable options available," said Nicole Morris, who operates JNM Dairy with her husband. "This partnership provides essential support to communities while emphasizing the vital role dairy plays in supporting families' health and well-being."

Milk donations will be distributed to 12 Food For Family partner food banks – Alameda County Community Food Bank, Central California Food Bank, Food Bank for Monterey County, Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, Feeding the Foothills, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County, Second Harvest of the Greater Valley, and Yolo Food Bank.

"Milk is a nutrient-rich staple that plays a vital role in helping our neighbors maintain healthy food choices at home. We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership between the CMAB and Raley's Food For Families. Being able to provide dairy products like milk to the community makes a meaningful difference," said Jessica Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, Second Harvest of the Greater Valley.

With help from customers, vendors, and Raley's team members, Raley's Food For Families has provided millions of meals to local families. Raley's absorbs all administrative costs, maximizing the impact of every donation.

"Throughout the year we welcome donations to Food For Families to nourish our communities," said Zoe Edwards, Raley's Food For Families Operations Manager. "Dairy remains one of the most in-demand, nutritious food groups and an important source of protein that food banks are eager to ensure access to. We are proud to partner with Real California Milk to supply dairy products to our food bank partners."

The Real California Milk CADAIRY4GOOD platform focuses on increasing access to nourishing dairy foods for individuals and families throughout California through partnerships to pilot programs to deliver product and refrigeration resources to the state's food banks and feeding programs.

California is the number one dairy state. Its family dairy farms are focused on delivering the wholesome goodness of California milk while creating a more sustainable future for dairy in the state.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world. Connect with the CMAB at RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram , X and Pinterest.

About Raley's Food For Families

Raley's Food For Families is a registered 501(c)3 organization providing food to Feeding America food banks and their network of partner agencies. The year-round program serves the communities of Northern California and Western Nevada through Raley's, Bel Air Market, Nob Hill Foods and Raley's ONE Market locations.

Raley's Food For Families began as a holiday food drive in 1986 and was founded by Co-Chairman and Owner Joyce Raley Teel and CEO emeritus Charles Collings. In the past 40 years, the organization has raised over $81 million and 72 million pounds of fresh wholesome food. With a long commitment to local communities, Raley's Food For Families continues to grow and thrive as an organization dedicated to health and happiness for those experiencing food insecurity. Raley's covers one hundred percent of the administrative costs for the non-profit, meaning all donations go directly to the food bank partners.

SOURCE Real California Milk