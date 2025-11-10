California Department of Education Approves Imagine IM California for 2025 Math Curriculum Adoption

News provided by

Imagine Learning LLC

Nov 10, 2025, 08:00 ET

Certified math program meets California's call for equity, real-world relevance, and multilingual access.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning today announced that Imagine IM California, a K–12 curriculum certified by Illustrative Mathematics, has been officially adopted by the California State Board of Education as part of the 2025 statewide math adoption.

This milestone positions Imagine IM California as one of the state-approved High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) aligned to California's 2023 Mathematics Framework, designed to promote deeper understanding, multilingual access, and culturally responsive instruction.

"This adoption affirms our deep commitment to supporting California educators with high-quality curriculum that empowers all learners," said Kinsey Rawe, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Imagine Learning. "Imagine IM California isn't just aligned to the framework—it's built around it."

Imagine IM California is a premium certified IM curriculum tailored specifically for California's instructional vision. Enhancements unique to Imagine IM California include seamless digital and print experiences, enhanced multimedia for student engagement (student videos, digital centers, virtual manipulatives, and digital interactives), and tailored professional learning.

Imagine IM California delivers fully integrated ELD scaffolds, multilingual student supports, problem-based routines, and real-world applications in both English and Spanish — covering topics from environmental sustainability to financial literacy.

"Every component is built to reflect the needs of California's diverse classrooms and designed to delight and inspire every student. When students make that personal connection to the real world — that's when the math really clicks. With Imagine IM California, we're supporting teachers to lead problem-based, inclusive math instruction at scale. This adoption gives districts a true framework-aligned option they can trust," added Rawe.

Built in collaboration with instructional leaders and classroom educators, Imagine IM California strengthens student discourse, visual reasoning, and grade-to-grade coherence — all while easing the lift for teachers through embedded routines and instructional clarity.

"We're thrilled to receive the official adoption by the state of California," said Dr. Kristin Umland, CEO and cofounder of Illustrative Mathematics. "This sends a powerful message about what's needed to support all students in developing both a conceptual understanding and procedural fluency of math. We look forward to continuing to work alongside school districts and educators throughout the state."

Imagine Learning is launching statewide implementation support to ensure a successful launch. This includes a guided pilot experience, customized professional learning series, and a new digital platform for California educators and students.

For more information or to schedule a pilot, visit: imaginelearning.com/imagine-im-california

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning creates K–12 learning solutions that support the boundless potential of students in more than half the districts nationwide. Empowered with data and insights from educators, we innovate to shape the future of education with a robust, digital-first portfolio of school services and core, courseware, and supplemental solutions. Imagine Learning. Empower potential.® Learn more: imaginelearning.com

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Imagine Learning Launches Heart Work, a New Podcast and Multimedia Series Elevating the Voices of America's Educators

Imagine Learning Launches Heart Work, a New Podcast and Multimedia Series Elevating the Voices of America's Educators

Imagine Learning, a leader in K–12 digital-first learning solutions, today announced the launch of Heart Work, a new podcast and multimedia...
Imagine Learning Foundation Announces 2025 Signature Grantees, Reaffirming $5 Million Commitment to Student Success

Imagine Learning Foundation Announces 2025 Signature Grantees, Reaffirming $5 Million Commitment to Student Success

The Imagine Learning Foundation (ILF), the philanthropic initiative of Imagine Learning, a leader in K–12 digital-first solutions designed for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Education

Education

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics