California Department of Education Approves Imagine IM California for 2025 Math Curriculum Adoption

"This adoption affirms our deep commitment to supporting California educators with high-quality curriculum that empowers all learners," said Kinsey Rawe, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Imagine Learning. "Imagine IM California isn't just aligned to the framework—it's built around it."

Imagine IM California is a premium certified IM curriculum tailored specifically for California's instructional vision. Enhancements unique to Imagine IM California include seamless digital and print experiences, enhanced multimedia for student engagement (student videos, digital centers, virtual manipulatives, and digital interactives), and tailored professional learning.

Imagine IM California delivers fully integrated ELD scaffolds, multilingual student supports, problem-based routines, and real-world applications in both English and Spanish — covering topics from environmental sustainability to financial literacy.

"Every component is built to reflect the needs of California's diverse classrooms and designed to delight and inspire every student. When students make that personal connection to the real world — that's when the math really clicks. With Imagine IM California, we're supporting teachers to lead problem-based, inclusive math instruction at scale. This adoption gives districts a true framework-aligned option they can trust," added Rawe.

Built in collaboration with instructional leaders and classroom educators, Imagine IM California strengthens student discourse, visual reasoning, and grade-to-grade coherence — all while easing the lift for teachers through embedded routines and instructional clarity.

"We're thrilled to receive the official adoption by the state of California," said Dr. Kristin Umland, CEO and cofounder of Illustrative Mathematics. "This sends a powerful message about what's needed to support all students in developing both a conceptual understanding and procedural fluency of math. We look forward to continuing to work alongside school districts and educators throughout the state."

Imagine Learning is launching statewide implementation support to ensure a successful launch. This includes a guided pilot experience, customized professional learning series, and a new digital platform for California educators and students.

For more information or to schedule a pilot, visit: imaginelearning.com/imagine-im-california

