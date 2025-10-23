Imagine Learning Launches Heart Work, a New Podcast and Multimedia Series Elevating the Voices of America's Educators

First collection, "Rewriting a Literacy Crisis," follows educators through the challenges and triumphs of reshaping how America learns to read.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, a leader in K–12 digital-first learning solutions, today announced the launch of Heart Work, a new podcast and multimedia initiative that presents an honest profile of America's educators, capturing the raw stories unfolding in today's classrooms. Heart Work presents candid, deeply human insights from teachers, administrators, and leaders navigating change in education.

Heart Work is built around collections, each one exploring a transformation taking place in our classrooms. Debuting today, the first Heart Work collection, "Rewriting a Literacy Crisis," explores one of the most urgent challenges facing U.S. schools: helping every student become a confident reader. Through the experiences of Pendergast Elementary School District in Phoenix, Arizona, and educators from the School District of Philadelphia, the series shows states and schools embracing the Science of Reading and exploring new frameworks to improve literacy outcomes. Each episode combines documentary storytelling with practical insights, presenting an unfiltered view of the reality of change and the courage it takes to embrace it.

Heart Work's multi-platform experience includes:

Immersive podcast episodes interweaving conversations with educators, real classroom moments, and first-person reflections

Short, documentary-style videos that bring viewers inside real classrooms, capturing the emotion, creativity, and quiet determination of educators as they navigate change and inspire learning

A library of articles and resources providing deeper context

Live events connecting educators nationwide

Social media conversation-starters and community-builders

" With Heart Work, Imagine Learning is expanding its role as a champion for educators and lifelong learners, creating a space where authentic storytelling meets actionable ideas," said Leslie Curtis, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer at Imagine Learning. "The platform highlights not just the challenges of today's classrooms, but also the creativity, compassion, and resilience needed to successfully address those challenges."

Future collections will explore topics including math anxiety and the path to numeracy confidence, the ethical use of AI in classrooms, and the ever-evolving art of teaching in the digital age. Educators, administrators, and advocates can also join the Heart Work Club for exclusive access to new episodes, articles, and events.

Heart Work is now available on all major podcast platforms. To listen to the first collection, join the community, or to learn more, visit imaginelearning.com/heart-work.

