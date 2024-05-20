California Dreaming: Los Angeles leads Nation in Mosquito Complaints according to Orkin's 2024 Top Mosquito Cities List

Orkin releases ranking of most mosquito-prone cities and continues to combat the pest through its partnership with American Red Cross this summer

ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring celebrities aren't the only ones flocking to Los Angeles—the city is claiming the top spot on Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities List. New York City, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta rounded out this year's top five cities. Of the 50 cities on the list, California was represented the most, with five cities making the top 50: Los Angeles (1), San Francisco (9), Sacramento (22), San Diego (27), and Fresno (50).

This year's data was collected by tracking new residential mosquito treatments from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. This data helps Orkin better understand how likely homeowners in each city are to have a mosquito problem.

Los Angeles , Calif. New York, N.Y. Chicago , Ill. Dallas , Texas Atlanta , Ga. Houston , Texas Washington, D.C. Philadelphia , Pa. San Francisco, Cali. Detroit, Mich. Seattle , Wash. Tampa , Fla. Orlando , Fla. Phoenix, Az. Miami , Fla. Denver, Colo. Minneapolis, Minn. Charlotte, N.C. Cleveland , Ohio Raleigh, N.C. Boston , Mass. Sacramento , Calif. Baltimore, Md. St. Louis, Mo. Nashville, Tenn. San Antonio , Texas San Diego , Calif. Indianapolis, Ind. Greenville, S.C. Austin , Texas West Palm Beach , Fla. Columbus, Ohio Grand Rapids, Mich. Portland , Ore. Kansas City, Mo. Oklahoma City, Okla. Hartford, Conn. Cincinnati , Ohio Norfolk, Va. New Orleans , La. Milwaukee, Wis. Greensboro, S.C. Albuquerque, N.M. Pittsburgh , Pa. Memphis, Tenn. Knoxville, Tenn. Richmond, Va. Jacksonville , Fla. Tulsa, Okla. Fresno , Calif.

Mosquitoes thrive in warm, damp environments, which is why they become more of an issue in the spring and summer. Mosquitoes are drawn to standing water as a breeding ground to lay their eggs. These pests reproduce quickly, with mosquito larva reaching the adult stage in a matter of days or weeks.

Mosquitoes aren't just a nuisance—they're dangerous. They are the deadliest animal on earth, causing more than 600,000 malaria-related deaths around the world each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mosquitoes also spread other serious illnesses, including West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and Zika, all of which are threats to humans and animals.

"Preventative services are the best way to reduce the risk that mosquitoes present," said Frank Meek, Orkin entomologist. "By targeting the problem at its source, homeowners can reduce the risk of mosquito-transmitted illnesses for their families and their communities."

To help combat this problem, Orkin is teaming up with the American Red Cross for its annual Mosquitoes Don't Deserve a Drop campaign. This initiative helps bring awareness to the health risks associated with mosquitoes, while also maintaining the country's blood supply. For every mosquito control service purchased between May 20 to June 30, 2024, Orkin will donate $25 to the Red Cross, up to $250,000. This is the perfect window of time to begin pest control services as mosquito activity increases, and customers can know their treatment is helping a greater cause.

Regular treatments are just one way homeowners can help repel mosquitos around their properties. Additional tips to prevent mosquito bites include:

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.

Eliminate standing water in rain gutters, potted plants, wading pools, and other outdoor items.

Regularly refresh water in pet water bowls and bird baths to prevent stagnation.

For more mosquito facts and prevention tips, visit Orkin.com.

