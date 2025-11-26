California Employers Turn to Timeero to Stay Compliant with State's Tough Break Laws

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses operating in California know how tricky it can be to navigate the state's complex meal and rest break laws . With your company's compliance on the line, employee break tracking is more important now than ever.

Timeero's built-in California break tracking system is a win for California businesses looking for an effective way to manage employee breaks without the clutter and headaches that come from paper timesheets and schedules.

Timeero's California Break Tracker automates one of the most stressful parts of HR: ensuring meal and rest break compliance. The system gives employers clear proof that breaks were taken—no paperwork, no confusion, and no risk of costly mistakes.

With Timeero, California businesses get:

Break reminders: Employees get notified exactly when it's time for a required break.





Digital attestations: daily sign-off forms ask your employees to confirm their breaks via e-signature.





daily sign-off forms ask your employees to confirm their breaks via e-signature. GPS-verified records: employee timesheets stand as unaltered proof of compliance during lawsuits and audits.

California's break laws are tough, and mistakes are expensive – one hour of premium pay paid at the employee's regular rate of pay each day a break is missed, to be exact.

"I've seen so many California businesses get hit with unexpected lawsuits over missed breaks, even years after the employee was let go. The penalties and fines they incur are mind-blowing. Timeero's California Breaks Tracker exists to protect employers from legal action and provides companies with the peace of mind they need to continue to operate with confidence," says Barima Kwarteng, founder and CEO of Timeero.

Navigating California's meal and rest break laws on your own can be confusing. Timeero handles the laws for you and automates break tracking so you can worry less about specifics and more about getting the job done.

Learn how Timeero's California break tracking system can simplify compliance for your team. Start your free trial , or schedule a free consultation call today.

About Timeero

Timeero is a GPS-based time, mileage, and job tracking platform built for mobile and field-based teams. The platform helps businesses simplify time tracking, ensure labor compliance, and automate mileage reimbursement—all while improving accountability and payroll accuracy.

With features like segmented tracking, route replay, break compliance tools, and real-time visibility, Timeero empowers organizations to manage their teams with confidence and efficiency. Thousands of companies across industries such as construction, healthcare, and property management rely on Timeero to streamline field operations and reduce administrative overhead.

