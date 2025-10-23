Timeero Partners with Paylocity for Seamless Time & Payroll Integration

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeero , a leader in GPS-based time and mileage tracking, has announced a new partnership with Paylocity, an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, and spend management software solutions.

This integration gives field-based and hourly teams a seamless way to track time, mileage, and breaks while simplifying payroll and compliance workflows. Employee updates flow from Paylocity into Timeero, while payroll batches return for review and processing—ensuring a smooth, streamlined data flow.

For Paylocity users managing mobile teams or distributed teams, the integration with Timeero delivers powerful visibility and accountability. Employers can view employee locations in real time, automatically log mileage and reimbursements, track work hours with GPS accuracy, and ensure compliance with labor regulations.

A Better Way to Manage Time, Mileage, and Payroll



Seamless integration: Transfer time, mileage, and payroll data between Timeero and Paylocity with just a few clicks, saving hours of manual work each pay period.



Transfer time, mileage, and payroll data between Timeero and Paylocity with just a few clicks, saving hours of manual work each pay period. Greater visibility: Gain real-time insight into where employees are working, how long they've been on-site, and which jobs they're assigned to.



Gain real-time insight into where employees are working, how long they've been on-site, and which jobs they're assigned to. Simplified compliance: Stay confident with built-in tools like Timeero's California Breaks Tracker and daily attestations that help employers meet state and federal labor law requirements.

"At Timeero, we're committed to delivering world-class workforce solutions that foster better accountability and simplify operations," said Barima Kwarteng, Founder and CEO of Timeero. "Paylocity is one of the best modern HCM solutions, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help employers manage their mobile teams more effectively."

Timeero's offline tracking capabilities allow mobile teams with little or no internet access to continue tracking time and mileage without skipping a beat – an added benefit for teams that struggle with capturing complete records of employees' daily activities in the field. All data tracked in offline mode is stored locally on an employee's device and automatically synced to the cloud once connection is restored.

For managers of field crews, tracking employees in the field can be complicated and time-consuming, but Timeero solves this issue by providing users with real-time visibility into mobile teams. The app automatically records the exact coordinates of an employee's location at any given point in time using GPS technology. Paylocity users integrating with Timeero have access to the app's "Who's Working" dashboard which displays the exact location of workers along with their specific job-related details, such as clock-in time, job assignment, and time spent at the location, all critical elements of workforce visibility.

Timeero also supports compliance with state and federal labor laws, including mandatory break tracking. In states like California that require employers to offer employees meal and rest breaks, Timeero's California Breaks Tracker and daily attestation form help businesses stay compliant and increase employee accountability.

Availability

The Timeero and Paylocity integration is now available through the Paylocity Marketplace . Visit Timeero to learn more.

About Timeero

Timeero is a GPS-based time, mileage, and job tracking platform built for mobile and field-based teams. The platform helps businesses simplify time tracking, ensure labor compliance, and automate mileage reimbursement—all while improving accountability and payroll accuracy.

With features like segmented tracking, route replay, break compliance tools, and real-time visibility, Timeero empowers organizations to manage their teams with confidence and efficiency. Thousands of companies across industries such as construction, healthcare, and property management rely on Timeero to streamline field operations and reduce administrative overhead.

Learn more at www.timeero.com .

SOURCE Timeero