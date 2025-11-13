California Greens Rides ECRM Momentum into a Health-Focused Holiday Season

Consumers Are Shopping Smarter This November and December. The Nutraceutical Manufacturer Is Positioned to Support Americans' Health-Focused Goals This Holiday Season.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Greens is a nutraceutical brand that is entering the U.S. marketplace. It has grown quickly across international markets after launching five years ago, and its ongoing expansion into the competitive North American marketplace has had a strong start. After a successful attendance at ECRM in September, the brand is planning to capitalize on its current momentum with a push toward holiday health in the coming months.

"We were able to get in front of a strong selection of retail buyers in September, including major brands like Vitamin Shoppe and Costco," said Dr. Ahmed Albandy of California Greens. "Now we're pushing for greater consumer awareness in America, particularly in connection with the growing focus on health around holiday activities."

Health is already a hot topic in 2025. McKinsey reported earlier in the year that 84% of US consumers "say wellness is a 'top' or 'important' priority" at the moment. That focus on health and wellness is carrying right into the holiday season. Research firm Inmar found that 60% of consumers are planning to buy healthier products during the upcoming holiday season. PwC added that the emphasis on health is particularly strong with younger buyers, with 34% of Gen Z reporting that "sustainability or health and wellness are top factors they consider when making holiday purchases."

California Greens' popular and growing portfolio of supplements is ideally suited to meet the needs of many of these groups. For instance, its Beauty Formula anti-aging collagen shot is a popular option for those looking to maintain healthy skin. Female Fertility is a unique blend of ingredients, including L-Carnitine and N-Acetyl L-Carnitine, that support female reproductive health and fertility. Glutathione offers a proprietary form of glutathione for strong cellular health support. And Immunity is a medicinal mushroom and vitamin-powered natural immunity booster that is perfect for a socially busy holiday calendar. As consumers look for healthier options, California Greens' growing selection of (soon to be available in the US) nutraceuticals provides a range of options for both short and long-term health investments heading into 2026.

About California Greens

California Greens is an internationally based company operating in the nutraceutical market since 2009. It has expanded from there to build a portfolio that spans skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. The company operates with a mission to develop natural, clinically tested wellness solutions that address today's most common health concerns. It is committed to combining rigorous science with premium natural ingredients to create safe, effective solutions for consumers worldwide. Learn more at c-greens.com.

Media Contact:

