C-Greens Highlights New Study on Struggle Women With PCOS Face

Women With PCOS Often Feel Ignored and Dismissed by Health Care Providers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's health is a chronically understudied area of the healthcare world. A new study published in F&S Reports found patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) often feel underserved and misunderstood. Many are dismissed outright by healthcare providers, with some blaming factors such as body size, pubertal changes, and individual health. As more attention is invested in female-forward health solutions, it's important for nutraceutical manufacturers to respond to this growing consumer focus. California Greens' growing product line is a good example of this.

As much as 13% of women of reproductive age have been diagnosed with PCOS. This can lead to a variety of side effects, including:

Pelvic pain

Acne and weight gain

Irregular periods and infertility

High testosterone levels

Fatigue

Hair loss or hirsutism

While this is an example of a variety of common concerns in women's health, many women struggle to find effective solutions to manage both symptoms and root causes. Pharmaceutical options are available in some cases, but often nutraceutical formulas can offer natural support for the body by providing key ingredients for biological processes, such as:

Myo-inositol (600 mg) : This helps to restore hormonal balance and improve ovulation regularity in women with PCOS.

: This helps to restore hormonal balance and in women with PCOS. Folic acid (400 mcg) : This supports reproductive health and reduces risk factors for pregnancy complications by aiding proper cell development .

: This supports reproductive health and reduces risk factors for pregnancy complications by . L-carnitine (1000 mg): This enhances energy metabolism in ovarian cells and improves egg quality, boosting fertility outcomes in PCOS.

"PCOS is more than a fertility issue," said Dr. Ahmed Albany. "It impacts your energy, weight, and mental health. It can have a dramatic impact on your quality of life. Thoughtful nutraceutical products can bring together natural ingredients and clinical rigor to provide women with a safe, natural tool to take back control of their wellness."

August 18th was World Breast Cancer Research Day . National Women's Health & Fitness Day is in late September. As we go through a time of year that focuses on and celebrates the emergence of women's health, it's important to maintain a focus on natural solutions that help improve quality of life for women around the world.

