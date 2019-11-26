California Hotel & Lodging Association Announces 2020 Board of Directors

"As members of the California lodging industry, our board continues to evolve and reflect the diverse interests of our state," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, CHLA President & CEO. "I know that our new leadership will continue to move our industry forward and respond to the issues that matter most to California's hoteliers."

The board also voted to add Druhv Patel (President and COO, Ridgemont Hospitality) and Todd Hersperger (Vice President, Sunstone Hotel Investors) as new board members and renew the terms of twelve board members with expiring terms.

These members are:

• Bhupen Amin, Lotus Hotels & Investments • Laurenne Douglas, Pacific Plaza Hotels • Javier Cano, JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE • Paul Gibbs, CHA, Crowne Plaza LAX • Vipul Dayal, Days Inn San Francisco Airport West • Jon Handlery, CHA, Handlery Hotels, Inc. • James Lim, CHA, Omni San Francisco Hotel • Hee Won Lim, Pacific Palms Hotel • RJ Mayer, Jr., The Robert Mayer Corporation • John Spear, Hotel Drisco • Pragna Patel-Mueller, Samata Management, Inc. • Scott VandenBerg, Hyatt Regency Sacramento

In response to the strong board participation, Mohrfeld noted, "Our board's diversity and reinvestment into the lodging industry keeps us looking ahead to challenges of the future, while ensuring we address the pressing issues of today. I am excited to see how CHLA's board and members can shape 2020."

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association

The California Hotel & Lodging Association is the nation's largest state lodging industry association. Our members represent all segments of the lodging industry, including the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns – California's largest association of professional innkeepers and certified bed and breakfast inns. CHLA, founded in 1893, is the leading resource for communicating and protecting the rights and interests of the California lodging industry. For more information about CHLA, go to www.calodging.com .

