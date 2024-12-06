CALIFORNIA HOTEL & LODGING ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2025 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) proudly announces its 2025 Board of Directors, elected today during the association's annual meeting at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.

Cormac O'Modhrain, Group Vice President of Asset Management at Sunstone Hotel Investors, will serve as the 2025 CHLA Board Chair, succeeding Dhruv Patel, President and COO of Ridgemont Hospitality, who transitions to Immediate Past Chair. Supporting O'Modhrain is an accomplished slate of officers:

  • Vice Chair: Daniel Kuperschmid, Vice President of Global Asset Management, Hyatt Hotels Corporation
  • Secretary-Treasurer: Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President, Hotels, Ensemble Investments 

"These leaders bring invaluable expertise and dedication to CHLA, positioning us to strengthen California's hospitality industry, advocate for our members, and address the challenges of 2025," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, CHLA President & CEO.

"I am honored to lead CHLA in 2025," said O'Modhrain. "Together with the board, I am committed to engaging our membership and advancing local advocacy to ensure a thriving future for our industry."

In addition, the board welcomes three new members, whose insights and experience will bolster CHLA's mission:

  • Tony Zand, General Counsel, Pacific Hospitality Group
  • Kerry Gaber, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Host Hotels & Resorts
  • Margie Jones, Ph.D, Dean, Collins College of Hospitality Management, Cal Poly Pomona

The board also renewed the terms of nine members, reaffirming their ongoing contributions:

  • David Craig, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
  • Nic Hockman, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
  • Matt Humphreys, Hyatt Regency San Francisco
  • Hee-Won Lim-Grosvenor, Pacific Palms Resort
  • Michael Pace, InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco
  • Bimal Patel, Concept Hotels
  • Perry Patel, Radiate Hospitality
  • Mike Tweeten, ACE Parking
  • Wes Tyler, Chancellor Hotel

The 2025 Board reflects CHLA's commitment to leadership excellence, diversity, and innovation as the organization continues to champion California's dynamic lodging sector.

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association
The California Hotel & Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California's more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to www.calodging.com.

