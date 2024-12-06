CALIFORNIA HOTEL & LODGING ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2025 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) proudly announces its 2025 Board of Directors, elected today during the association's annual meeting at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.

Cormac O'Modhrain, Group Vice President of Asset Management at Sunstone Hotel Investors, will serve as the 2025 CHLA Board Chair, succeeding Dhruv Patel, President and COO of Ridgemont Hospitality, who transitions to Immediate Past Chair. Supporting O'Modhrain is an accomplished slate of officers:

Vice Chair : Daniel Kuperschmid , Vice President of Global Asset Management, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

: , Vice President of Global Asset Management, Hyatt Hotels Corporation Secretary-Treasurer: Kristi Allen , Executive Vice President, Hotels, Ensemble Investments

"These leaders bring invaluable expertise and dedication to CHLA, positioning us to strengthen California's hospitality industry, advocate for our members, and address the challenges of 2025," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, CHLA President & CEO.

"I am honored to lead CHLA in 2025," said O'Modhrain. "Together with the board, I am committed to engaging our membership and advancing local advocacy to ensure a thriving future for our industry."

In addition, the board welcomes three new members, whose insights and experience will bolster CHLA's mission:

Tony Zand , General Counsel, Pacific Hospitality Group

, General Counsel, Pacific Hospitality Group Kerry Gaber , Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Host Hotels & Resorts

, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Host Hotels & Resorts Margie Jones , Ph.D, Dean, Collins College of Hospitality Management, Cal Poly Pomona

The board also renewed the terms of nine members, reaffirming their ongoing contributions:

David Craig , Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Nic Hockman , Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Matt Humphreys , Hyatt Regency San Francisco

, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Hee-Won Lim-Grosvenor , Pacific Palms Resort

, Pacific Palms Resort Michael Pace , InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco

, InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco Bimal Patel , Concept Hotels

, Concept Hotels Perry Patel , Radiate Hospitality

, Radiate Hospitality Mike Tweeten , ACE Parking

, ACE Parking Wes Tyler , Chancellor Hotel

The 2025 Board reflects CHLA's commitment to leadership excellence, diversity, and innovation as the organization continues to champion California's dynamic lodging sector.

