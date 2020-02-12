California housing affordability holds steady in fourth quarter, C.A.R. reports

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slightly higher mortgage interest rates offset steady home prices and held California housing affordability constant during the fourth quarter of 2019. However, more Californians could afford a home purchase compared to a year ago, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in fourth-quarter 2019 was unchanged from the third quarter of 2019 at 31 percent but was up from 28 percent in the fourth quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $119,600 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $607,040 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the fourth quarter of 2019. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $2,990, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.89 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.85 percent in third-quarter 2019 and 4.95 percent a year ago.

Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes also improved from a year ago but decreased compared to the third quarter of 2019 because of higher median condominium prices. Forty-one percent of California households earned the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $480,000 median-priced condominium/townhome, down from 43 percent in the previous quarter. An annual income of $94,400 was required to make monthly payments of $2,360. Thirty-seven percent of households could afford to buy a condominium/townhome a year ago.

Compared with California, more than half of the nation's households (57 percent) could afford to purchase a $274,900 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $54,000 to make monthly payments of $1,350.

Key points from the fourth-quarter 2019 Housing Affordability report include:

When compared to a year ago, housing affordability improved in 44 tracked counties and declined in four counties. Affordability remained flat in one county.

In the San Francisco Bay Area , affordability improved from fourth-quarter 2018 in every county. San Francisco County was the least affordable, with just 18 percent of households able to purchase the $1,600,000 median-priced home. Forty-seven percent of Solano County households could afford the $460,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.

, affordability improved from fourth-quarter 2018 in every county. was the least affordable, with just 18 percent of households able to purchase the median-priced home. Forty-seven percent of households could afford the median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county. Affordability also improved in all Southern California regions, with Orange County being the least affordable (26 percent) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (51 percent).

regions, with being the least affordable (26 percent) and being the most affordable (51 percent). All counties in the Central Valley region experienced an increase in affordability from a year ago. San Benito County (34 percent) was the least affordable and Kings County (55 percent) was the most affordable.

(34 percent) was the least affordable and (55 percent) was the most affordable. Housing affordability improved in three of four counties in the Central Coast region with Santa Cruz experiencing the biggest improvement in affordability — jumping to 21 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 from 12 percent a year ago. Santa Barbara County was the only county in the region with a year-over-year decline in affordability, with the index dipping to 23 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 from 26 percent a year ago.

experiencing the biggest improvement in affordability — jumping to 21 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 from 12 percent a year ago. was the only county in the region with a year-over-year decline in affordability, with the index dipping to 23 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 from 26 percent a year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (63 percent), Kings (55 percent) and Tulare and Plumas (52 percent). The minimum annual income needed to qualify for a home in these counties was less than $54,000 .

were (63 percent), (55 percent) and and (52 percent). The minimum annual income needed to qualify for a home in these counties was less than . San Francisco (18 percent), San Mateo (20 percent) and Santa Cruz (21 percent) counties were the least affordable areas in the state. San Francisco County required the highest minimum qualifying income in the entire state. An annual income of $314,800 was needed to purchase a home in San Francisco County .

(18 percent), (20 percent) and (21 percent) counties were the least affordable areas in the state. required the highest minimum qualifying income in the entire state. An annual income of was needed to purchase a home in . San Mateo County also required an annual income exceeding $300,000 to purchase a median-priced home.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Fourth quarter 2019





















STATE/REGION/COUNTY 4th Qtr.

2019 3rd Qtr.

2019

4th Qtr.

2018

Median

Home

Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family home 31 31

28

607040 2990 119600 Calif. Condo/Townhome 41 43

37

480000 2360 94400 Los Angeles Metro Area 33 33

30

550000 2710 108400 Inland Empire 44 44

40

380000 1870 74800 San Francisco Bay Area 28 29

22

925000 4550 182000 United States 57 56

54

274900 1350 54000

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 27 26

20

905000 4450 178000 Contra Costa 39 39

33

662500 3260 130400 Marin 22 22

19

1325000 6520 260800 Napa 30 29

25

715100 3520 140800 San Francisco 18 18

15

1600000 7870 314800 San Mateo 20 20

15

1550000 7620 304800 Santa Clara 22 22

18

1246000 6130 245200 Solano 47 47

39

460000 2260 90400 Sonoma 30 28

23

656360 3230 129200 Southern California















Los Angeles 27 25

24

617310 3040 121600 Orange 26 25

20

828000 4070 162800 Riverside 41 41

37

420000 2070 82800 San Bernardino 51 51

48

318000 1560 62400 San Diego 29 29

24

655000 3220 128800 Ventura 31 30

29

660000 3250 130000 Central Coast















Monterey 24 24

21

655000 3220 128800 San Luis Obispo 29 27

22

617000 3030 121200 Santa Barbara 23 22

26

696250 3420 136800 Santa Cruz 21 22

12

883000 4340 173600 Central Valley















Fresno 49 49

46

289000 1420 56800 Kern 50 51

53

260000 1280 51200 Kings 55 55

50

255000 1250 50000 Madera 51 52

47

290900 1430 57200 Merced 49 49

40

280000 1380 55200 Placer 49 48

42

495500 2440 97600 Sacramento 45 45

42

385000 1890 75600 San Benito 34 35

28

600000 2950 118000 San Joaquin 45 44

38

380000 1870 74800 Stanislaus 48 48

45

335000 1650 66000 Tulare 52 51

47

250000 1230 49200 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 49 49

45 r 320000 1570 62800 Butte 39 38

34

350000 1720 68800 Calaveras 47 49

45

349000 1720 68800 El Dorado 45 42

42

481000 2370 94800 Humboldt 38 37

33

325000 1600 64000 Lake 45 47

40

275000 1350 54000 Lassen 63 64

66

215000 1060 42400 Mariposa 45 44

38

309500 1520 60800 Mendocino 29 30

23

415000 2040 81600 Mono 26 17

12

570000 2800 112000 Nevada 40 41

35

430000 2120 84800 Plumas 52 46

42

275000 1350 54000 Shasta 48 47

45

285000 1400 56000 Siskiyou 50 51

50

230000 1130 45200 Sutter 46 47

44

317450 1560 62400 Tehama 45 46

46

261500 1290 51600 Tuolumne 51 49

48

289000 1420 56800 Yolo 40 39

37

459950 2260 90400 Yuba 47 48

44

305000 1500 60000

r = revised

