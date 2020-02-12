California housing affordability holds steady in fourth quarter, C.A.R. reports

- Thirty-one percent of California households could afford to purchase the $607,040 median-priced home in the fourth quarter of 2019, unchanged from third-quarter 2019 and up from 28 percent a year ago.

- A minimum annual income of $119,600 was needed to make monthly payments of $2,990, including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 3.89 percent interest rate.

- Forty-one percent of home buyers were able to purchase the $480,000 median-priced condo or townhome. An annual income of $94,400 was required to make a monthly payment of $2,360.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slightly higher mortgage interest rates offset steady home prices and held California housing affordability constant during the fourth quarter of 2019. However, more Californians could afford a home purchase compared to a year ago, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in fourth-quarter 2019 was unchanged from the third quarter of 2019 at 31 percent but was up from 28 percent in the fourth quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $119,600 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $607,040 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the fourth quarter of 2019. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $2,990, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.89 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.85 percent in third-quarter 2019 and 4.95 percent a year ago.

Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes also improved from a year ago but decreased compared to the third quarter of 2019 because of higher median condominium prices. Forty-one percent of California households earned the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $480,000 median-priced condominium/townhome, down from 43 percent in the previous quarter. An annual income of $94,400 was required to make monthly payments of $2,360. Thirty-seven percent of households could afford to buy a condominium/townhome a year ago.

Compared with California, more than half of the nation's households (57 percent) could afford to purchase a $274,900 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $54,000 to make monthly payments of $1,350.

Key points from the fourth-quarter 2019 Housing Affordability report include:

  • When compared to a year ago, housing affordability improved in 44 tracked counties and declined in four counties. Affordability remained flat in one county.
  • In the San Francisco Bay Area, affordability improved from fourth-quarter 2018 in every county. San Francisco County was the least affordable, with just 18 percent of households able to purchase the $1,600,000 median-priced home. Forty-seven percent of Solano County households could afford the $460,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.
  • Affordability also improved in all Southern California regions, with Orange County being the least affordable (26 percent) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (51 percent).
  • All counties in the Central Valley region experienced an increase in affordability from a year ago. San Benito County (34 percent) was the least affordable and Kings County (55 percent) was the most affordable.
  • Housing affordability improved in three of four counties in the Central Coast region with Santa Cruz experiencing the biggest improvement in affordability — jumping to 21 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 from 12 percent a year ago. Santa Barbara County was the only county in the region with a year-over-year decline in affordability, with the index dipping to 23 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 from 26 percent a year ago.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2019, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (63 percent), Kings (55 percent) and Tulare and Plumas (52 percent). The minimum annual income needed to qualify for a home in these counties was less than $54,000.
  • San Francisco (18 percent), San Mateo (20 percent) and Santa Cruz (21 percent) counties were the least affordable areas in the state. San Francisco County required the highest minimum qualifying income in the entire state. An annual income of $314,800 was needed to purchase a home in San Francisco County.
  • San Mateo County also required an annual income exceeding $300,000 to purchase a median-priced home.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Fourth quarter 2019 











STATE/REGION/COUNTY

4th Qtr.
2019

3rd Qtr.
2019

4th Qtr.
2018

Median
Home
Price

Monthly
Payment
Including
Taxes &
Insurance

Minimum
Qualifying
Income

Calif. Single-family home

31

31

28

607040

2990

119600

Calif. Condo/Townhome

41

43

37

480000

2360

94400

Los Angeles Metro Area

33

33

30

550000

2710

108400

Inland Empire

44

44

40

380000

1870

74800

San Francisco Bay Area

28

29

22

925000

4550

182000

United States

57

56

54

274900

1350

54000









San Francisco Bay Area







Alameda

27

26

20

905000

4450

178000

Contra Costa

39

39

33

662500

3260

130400

Marin

22

22

19

1325000

6520

260800

Napa

30

29

25

715100

3520

140800

San Francisco

18

18

15

1600000

7870

314800

San Mateo

20

20

15

1550000

7620

304800

Santa Clara

22

22

18

1246000

6130

245200

Solano

47

47

39

460000

2260

90400

Sonoma

30

28

23

656360

3230

129200

Southern California







Los Angeles

27

25

24

617310

3040

121600

Orange 

26

25

20

828000

4070

162800

Riverside 

41

41

37

420000

2070

82800

San Bernardino

51

51

48

318000

1560

62400

San Diego

29

29

24

655000

3220

128800

Ventura

31

30

29

660000

3250

130000

Central Coast







Monterey

24

24

21

655000

3220

128800

San Luis Obispo

29

27

22

617000

3030

121200

Santa Barbara

23

22

26

696250

3420

136800

Santa Cruz

21

22

12

883000

4340

173600

Central Valley







Fresno

49

49

46

289000

1420

56800

Kern

50

51

53

260000

1280

51200

Kings 

55

55

50

255000

1250

50000

Madera

51

52

47

290900

1430

57200

Merced

49

49

40

280000

1380

55200

Placer 

49

48

42

495500

2440

97600

Sacramento

45

45

42

385000

1890

75600

San Benito

34

35

28

600000

2950

118000

San Joaquin

45

44

38

380000

1870

74800

Stanislaus

48

48

45

335000

1650

66000

Tulare

52

51

47

250000

1230

49200

Other Calif. Counties







Amador

49

49

45

r

320000

1570

62800

Butte

39

38

34

350000

1720

68800

Calaveras

47

49

45

349000

1720

68800

El Dorado

45

42

42

481000

2370

94800

Humboldt

38

37

33

325000

1600

64000

Lake

45

47

40

275000

1350

54000

Lassen

63

64

66

215000

1060

42400

Mariposa

45

44

38

309500

1520

60800

Mendocino

29

30

23

415000

2040

81600

Mono

26

17

12

570000

2800

112000

Nevada

40

41

35

430000

2120

84800

Plumas

52

46

42

275000

1350

54000

Shasta

48

47

45

285000

1400

56000

Siskiyou

50

51

50

230000

1130

45200

Sutter

46

47

44

317450

1560

62400

Tehama

45

46

46

261500

1290

51600

Tuolumne

51

49

48

289000

1420

56800

Yolo

40

39

37

459950

2260

90400

Yuba

47

48

44

305000

1500

60000

r = revised

