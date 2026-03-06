Leading California Gubernatorial Candidates Share Their Vision on Homeownership at the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® 2026 Homeownership Matters Gubernatorial Forum

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeownership emerged as a defining issue in California's 2026 gubernatorial race as six leading candidates gathered in Sacramento for the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) 2026 Homeownership Matters Gubernatorial Forum, focused on expanding pathways to ownership across the state.

Moderated by C.A.R. 2026 President Tamara Suminski and C.A.R. CEO Phil Hawkins, the forum brought candidates together to discuss solutions to California's housing affordability crisis and the role of homeownership in strengthening communities.

Throughout the discussion, candidates from across the political spectrum acknowledged the severity of the state's housing challenges and committed to making homeownership a priority if elected governor.

The 2026 Homeownership Matters Gubernatorial Forum featured:

Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former California Attorney General

Steve Hilton, entrepreneur and political advisor

Matt Mahan, Mayor of San Jose

Katie Porter, former U.S. Congresswoman

Eric Swalwell, U.S. Congressman

Antonio Villaraigosa, former Mayor of Los Angeles

"Housing affordability is one of the defining challenges facing California," said Phil Hawkins, C.A.R. CEO "What we heard today is clear: candidates across the political spectrum recognize that expanding pathways to homeownership must be a top priority if we want to preserve the California Dream."

Candidates discussed regulatory barriers that drive up housing costs and outlined their visions for strengthening pathways to homeownership, particularly for first-time buyers. The conversation also highlighted declining affordability, the rising age of first-time homebuyers, and the widening gap between wages and home prices — trends that are putting ownership further out of reach for many Californians.

"What we learned today is that homeownership is about more than housing supply; it is about economic mobility, generational stability, and the long-term strength of our communities," said Tamara Suminski, C.A.R. 2026 president. "If working families cannot put down roots in their communities, the consequences extend far beyond the housing market. California has the fourth largest economy in the world, and we cannot sell ourselves short in accepting a reality where homeownership is out of reach for so many of those who live here."

The forum provided an opportunity in the gubernatorial cycle for candidates to share their perspectives on housing and homeownership with industry leaders and voters alike.

The discussion reflected the growing prominence of housing policy in statewide conversations and highlighted the importance of long-term, practical solutions that expand opportunity for California families.

As the 2026 California gubernatorial race continues to take shape, homeownership is expected to remain a key topic of engagement among candidates, policymakers, and communities across the state.

For more information about the Homeownership Matters campaign, visit homeownershipmattersca.com. Watch the recorded forum on https://www.car.org/meetings/livestream or on Youtube.

