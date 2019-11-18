California housing market holds steady in October, C.A.R. reports

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrinking inventory subdued California home sales and held home sales and prices steady in October, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 404,240 units in October, according to information collected by C.A.R. from more than 90 local REALTOR® associations and MLSs statewide. The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2019 if sales maintained the October pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.

October's sales figure was up 0.1 percent from the 404,030 level in September and up 1.9 percent from home sales in October 2018 of a revised 396,720.

"The California housing market continued to see gradual improvement in recent months as the current mortgage environment remains favorable to those who want to buy a home. With interest rates remaining historically low for the foreseeable future, motivated buyers finding that homes are slightly more affordable may seize the opportunity and resume their home search," said 2020 C.A.R. President Jeanne Radsick, a second-generation REALTOR® from Bakersfield, Calif. "Additionally, the condominium loan policies that went into effect mid-October could help buyers for whom single-family homes are out of reach."

The median price slipped 0.1 percent from September's $605,680 to $605,280 in October. October's median price was up 6.0 percent from $571,070 in October 2018, marking the seventh straight month that the median price remained above $600,000. The annual price gain was the largest since July 2018.

"The latest surge in home prices is the consequence of an ongoing mismatch between supply and demand," said C.A.R. Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young. "While low interest rates will reduce borrowing costs for buyers and temporarily alleviate affordability concerns at the micro level, without an increase in housing supply — including new housing construction for sale or rent — fundamental issues remain at the macro level, which will worsen the affordability crisis down the road."

Even with near record low mortgage rates, consumers still see challenges in the current housing market conditions. According to a monthly Google poll conducted by C.A.R. in November, less than one-fourth of respondents (24 percent) believe that it is a good time to buy now, lower than last year (27 percent), when interest rates were more than 100 basis points higher. Less than half (47 percent) believe it is a good time to sell, down from 51 percent a year ago.

Other key points from C.A.R.'s October 2019 resale housing report include:

At the regional level, non-seasonally adjusted sales rose on an annual basis in all major regions. Central Valley increased the most at 7.1 percent, followed by Southern California (7.0 percent), Central Coast (3.9 percent) and the Bay Area (1.4 percent). Thirty-two of the 51 counties tracked by C.A.R. experienced year-over-year growth, with Merced gaining the most from last year at 24 percent. Amador had the largest drop, with sales falling 31.1 percent on a year-over-year basis.





Note: The County MLS median price and sales data in the tables are generated from a survey of more than 90 associations of REALTORS® throughout the state and represent statistics of existing single-family detached homes only. County sales data are not adjusted to account for seasonal factors that can influence home sales. Movements in sales prices should not be interpreted as changes in the cost of a standard home. The median price is where half sold for more and half sold for less; medians are more typical than average prices, which are skewed by a relatively small share of transactions at either the lower end or the upper end. Median prices can be influenced by changes in cost, as well as changes in the characteristics and the size of homes sold. The change in median prices should not be construed as actual price changes in specific homes.

*Sales-to-list-price ratio is an indicator that reflects the negotiation power of home buyers and home sellers under current market conditions. The ratio is calculated by dividing the final sales price of a property by its last list price and is expressed as a percentage. A sales-to-list ratio with 100 percent or above suggests that the property sold for more than the list price, and a ratio below 100 percent indicates that the price sold below the asking price.

**Price per square foot is a measure commonly used by real estate agents and brokers to determine how much a square foot of space a buyer will pay for a property. It is calculated as the sale price of the home divided by the number of finished square feet. C.A.R. currently tracks price-per-square foot statistics for 50 counties.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.



October 2019 County Sales and Price Activity (Regional and condo sales data not seasonally adjusted)

October 2019 Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes Sales State/Region/County Oct. 2019 Sept. 2019

Oct. 2018

Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales MTM% Chg Sales YTY% Chg Calif. Single-family home $605,280 $605,680

$571,070 r -0.1% 6.0% 0.1% 1.9% Calif. Condo/Townhome $473,400 $460,000

$470,000 r 2.9% 0.7% 5.2% 0.9% Los Angeles Metro Area $545,000 $545,000

$516,000

0.0% 5.6% 11.8% 6.2% Central Coast $675,000 $695,000

$669,500

-2.9% 0.8% 6.2% 3.9% Central Valley $345,000 $340,250

$320,000

1.4% 7.8% 10.5% 7.1% Inland Empire $380,000 $385,000

$359,000

-1.3% 5.8% 6.9% 6.0% San Francisco Bay Area $940,000 $880,000

$958,800

6.8% -2.0% 14.6% 1.4%



















San Francisco Bay Area

















Alameda $925,000 $910,000

$900,000

1.6% 2.8% 21.8% 0.1% Contra Costa $681,250 $656,000

$657,000

3.8% 3.7% 9.7% 10.7% Marin $1,397,500 $1,360,000

$1,450,000

2.8% -3.6% 30.1% 5.0% Napa $735,000 $787,500

$709,500

-6.7% 3.6% 4.4% 14.4% San Francisco $1,650,000 $1,540,000

$1,600,000

7.1% 3.1% 101.6% 1.7% San Mateo $1,560,000 $1,470,000

$1,588,000

6.1% -1.8% 26.8% -9.6% Santa Clara $1,234,750 $1,225,000

$1,290,000

0.8% -4.3% 12.6% -1.3% Solano $470,000 $455,000

$430,000

3.3% 9.3% -6.5% 7.5% Sonoma $660,000 $655,750

$650,000

0.6% 1.5% -3.3% -8.4% Southern California

















Los Angeles $647,890 $663,110

$614,500

-2.3% 5.4% 21.1% 2.8% Orange $820,000 $830,000

$810,000

-1.2% 1.2% 0.9% 12.9% Riverside $420,000 $429,450

$400,000

-2.2% 5.0% 7.4% 6.8% San Bernardino $319,000 $315,000

$289,000

1.3% 10.4% 6.0% 4.7% San Diego $652,000 $636,750

$635,500

2.4% 2.6% 1.7% 11.2% Ventura $660,000 $659,250

$650,000

0.1% 1.5% 19.3% 14.5% Central Coast

















Monterey $643,280 $658,000

$620,000

-2.2% 3.8% 18.9% 3.8% San Luis Obispo $627,000 $655,500

$586,000

-4.3% 7.0% 11.1% 23.5% Santa Barbara $632,500 $731,500

$659,000

-13.5% -4.0% 0.9% 4.0% Santa Cruz $865,000 $795,000

$885,000

8.8% -2.3% -9.7% -22.3% Central Valley

















Fresno $287,000 $296,000

$272,000

-3.0% 5.5% 11.9% 8.9% Glenn $245,000 $266,500

$253,000

-8.1% -3.2% 21.4% 6.3% Kern $262,000 $257,600

$240,000

1.7% 9.2% 3.8% -1.0% Kings $251,000 $258,000

$229,000

-2.7% 9.6% -31.0% -8.0% Madera $299,950 $276,500

$254,950

8.5% 17.7% -13.1% 3.5% Merced $285,000 $277,250

$271,850

2.8% 4.8% 3.9% 24.0% Placer $505,000 $495,000

$470,000

2.0% 7.4% 16.5% 10.8% Sacramento $385,000 $385,000

$360,000

0.0% 6.9% 11.6% 6.9% San Benito $604,940 $610,410

$597,000

-0.9% 1.3% 2.0% 8.7% San Joaquin $375,500 $385,000

$369,200

-2.5% 1.7% 12.6% 9.6% Stanislaus $343,000 $332,750

$319,000

3.1% 7.5% 25.9% 8.8% Tulare $255,000 $250,000

$232,000

2.0% 9.9% 13.7% 3.7% Other Calif. Counties

















Amador $322,000 $325,000

$325,000 r -0.9% -0.9% 4.1% -31.1% Butte $358,250 $358,750

$318,000

-0.1% 12.7% 14.9% 0.6% Calaveras $356,110 $330,000

$302,500

7.9% 17.7% 4.9% -6.9% Del Norte $247,500 $280,000

$223,000

-11.6% 11.0% 26.3% -4.0% El Dorado $490,000 $489,900

$500,000

0.0% -2.0% 19.3% -1.2% Humboldt $325,000 $345,000

$315,000

-5.8% 3.2% 5.5% -10.9% Lake $275,000 $270,000

$265,250

1.9% 3.7% -9.3% -2.9% Lassen $162,000 $180,000

$148,000

-10.0% 9.5% -20.0% -20.0% Mariposa $295,000 $318,000

$305,500

-7.2% -3.4% -11.8% -25.0% Mendocino $406,500 $407,500

$420,000

-0.2% -3.2% -1.7% -3.3% Mono $725,000 $699,750

$599,900

3.6% 20.9% -6.3% -11.8% Nevada $419,500 $399,000

$401,500

5.1% 4.5% -5.4% -9.0% Plumas $275,000 $380,000

$310,000

-27.6% -11.3% 48.5% 4.3% Shasta $303,000 $280,000

$261,000

8.2% 16.1% -2.4% -16.9% Siskiyou $235,000 $240,000

$181,500

-2.1% 29.5% 9.3% 2.2% Sutter $319,900 $327,500

$290,000

-2.3% 10.3% 45.3% 0.0% Tehama $262,000 $225,500

$233,250

16.2% 12.3% -13.5% 7.1% Tuolumne $300,000 $307,000

$304,000

-2.3% -1.3% 2.4% 11.5% Yolo $479,950 $453,500

$443,750

5.8% 8.2% -4.3% 19.6% Yuba $298,000 $305,000

$282,000

-2.3% 5.7% 13.8% 13.8% r = revised NA = not available





October 2019 County Unsold Inventory and Days on Market (Regional and condo sales data not seasonally adjusted)

October 2019 Unsold Inventory Index Median Time on Market State/Region/County Oct.

2019 Sept.

2019

Oct.

2018

Oct.

2019 Sept.

2019

Oct.

2018

Calif. Single-family home 3.0 3.6 r 3.6

24.0 24.0

26.0

Calif. Condo/Townhomes 2.9 3.2

3.1

25.0 24.0

21.0

Los Angeles Metro Area 3.2 3.7

4.0

29.0 27.0

30.0

Central Coast 3.8 4.4

4.1

29.0 28.0

30.0

Central Valley 2.7 3.1 r 3.3

17.0 17.0

21.0

Inland Empire 3.5 3.9

4.3

32.0 31.0

35.0

San Francisco Bay Area 2.3 2.9

2.5

21.0 23.0

19.0























San Francisco Bay Area



















Alameda 1.7 2.4

2.1

15.0 14.0

15.0

Contra Costa 2.0 2.5

2.6

17.0 20.0

16.0

Marin 2.5 4.0

3.0

29.0 38.0

22.0

Napa 4.2 5.2

5.0

56.0 68.0

41.0

San Francisco 1.9 3.8

1.9

15.0 17.0

15.0

San Mateo 2.1 2.8

1.9

12.0 13.0

12.0

Santa Clara 2.1 2.7

2.4

18.0 17.0

14.0

Solano 2.8 2.7

3.4

36.0 36.0

39.0

Sonoma 3.6 4.0

3.3

45.0 45.0

47.5

Southern California



















Los Angeles 3.0 3.5

3.7

22.0 21.0

25.0

Orange 2.5 3.6

4.1

28.0 24.5

29.0

Riverside 3.4 3.8

4.3

32.0 32.0

34.0

San Bernardino 3.6 4.1

4.3

32.0 30.0

35.0

San Diego 2.8 3.1

3.9

18.0 18.0

24.0

Ventura 3.6 4.7

5.1

51.0 49.0

51.0

Central Coast



















Monterey 4.0 5.2

4.4

25.5 26.0

25.0

San Luis Obispo 3.4 4.2

4.3

34.5 28.0

29.0

Santa Barbara 4.0 4.2

4.5

28.5 28.0

40.0

Santa Cruz 3.9 4.0

3.1

35.0 31.0

21.0

Central Valley



















Fresno 3.1 3.5

3.6

15.0 16.0

19.0

Glenn 5.5 6.4

4.9

29.0 31.5

22.5

Kern 2.5 2.7

2.9

17.0 17.0

21.0

Kings 3.4 2.4

3.8

28.5 24.5

26.0

Madera 4.8 4.3

5.7

27.0 25.0

30.0

Merced 2.6 2.9

3.7

28.5 24.0

22.0

Placer 2.8 3.7

3.4

22.0 24.0

25.0

Sacramento 2.1 2.5

2.8

14.0 12.0

19.0

San Benito 3.2 3.3

3.6

21.0 21.0

23.0

San Joaquin 2.8 3.2

3.1

21.0 21.0

22.0

Stanislaus 2.2 3.1

3.1

16.0 15.0

21.0

Tulare 3.1 3.5

3.6

21.0 22.0

28.0

Other Calif. Counties



















Amador 7.2 7.8

NA

41.0 47.0

41.5 r Butte 3.0 3.7

3.3

21.0 18.5

21.0

Calaveras 5.1 5.7

4.7

45.5 61.0

43.5

Del Norte 6.6 9.4

5.0

106.0 115.0

95.0

El Dorado 3.8 5.3

3.6

51.0 46.0

48.0

Humboldt 4.8 5.4

4.9

21.0 20.0

27.0

Lake 7.0 7.1

6.7

65.5 59.0

51.0

Lassen 8.4 6.6

6.1

84.5 124.0

109.0

Mariposa 7.9 7.1

5.4 r 109.0 64.0

19.0 r Mendocino 6.4 7.2

7.3

71.0 65.0

87.0

Mono 8.3 8.2

4.8

83.0 88.0

115.0

Nevada 5.1 5.6

4.3

44.5 48.0

40.5

Plumas 6.7 11.8

6.1

112.0 111.0

87.0

Shasta 4.4 4.6

3.9

33.0 29.0

34.5

Siskiyou 6.4 7.8

6.6

70.0 28.0

20.0

Sutter 2.9 4.3

3.1

24.0 14.0

34.0

Tehama 5.2 4.8

5.4

63.0 56.5

48.5

Tuolumne 6.1 6.7

5.6

55.0 38.5

47.0

Yolo 3.0 2.8

3.7

20.5 20.0

22.0

Yuba 2.7 3.3

3.0

21.0 27.5

33.0

r = revised NA = not available

