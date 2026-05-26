California Innovation Celebrates 40 Years of Adventure and Innovation

The #1 soft-sided cooler company in the U.S. marks four decades as a global leader in insulated products for outdoor activities and rugged exploration.

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Innovations, the #1 soft-sided cooler company in the U.S., is proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of category-defining innovation in insulated products for outdoor activities, travel, work and everyday adventure. The company's family of consumer brands includes Arctic Zone®, Titan by Arctic Zone®, and Titan PRO Outdoor Gear™.

California Innovations proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of category-defining innovation in insulated products for outdoor activities, travel, work and everyday adventure.

Since its founding in Toronto in 1986, California Innovations has continually pushed the boundaries of design, functionality, and performance in the insulated products category. Today, the company is recognized as the world's largest supplier of soft-sided coolers and insulated products, with offerings available through major retailers worldwide.

"What started with one simple collapsible cooler has grown into a global company driven by innovation, performance and a passion for the outdoors," said Mel Mogil, President of California Innovations. "For 40 years, our mission has been to create products that make life easier and adventures better. As consumer lifestyles continue to evolve, we remain committed to delivering smarter, tougher and high performing solutions that inspire people to get outside and explore."

California Innovations' story began with the launch of an automotive sun shield. Included as a promotional companion product was a collapsible soft-sided cooler, a concept that quickly resonated with consumers and became the foundation of the company's future success.

Over the years, California Innovations has introduced numerous industry-changing innovations that have transformed the soft-sided cooler and insulated products market, including:

The Original Collapsible Cooler

Insulated Lunch Bags

Removable Hard Plastic Liners

Collapsible Rolling Coolers

Dual Compartment Lunch Bags

Kids Non-Licensed Graphics

Patented Zipperless™ Coolers with Hard Liners

IceCOLD™ Performance Coolers

TableTop™ Coolers

Ice Wall® Lunch Packs

The company continues to set the standard through breakthrough features and technologies, including patented Zipperless™ lids, advanced high-performance insulation, Fridge Cold lunch bags and smart interior food separation systems designed for convenience and superior cooling performance.

In 2005, California Innovations acquired the Arctic Zone® brand, bringing together two powerful innovators in insulated products. The company later introduced Titan by Arctic Zone®, a line of feature-rich, high performance products engineered to keep ice colder for longer and withstand demanding outdoor use.

Most recently, California Innovations launched Titan PRO Outdoor Gear™, a premium collection of rugged, high performance insulated products designed for serious outdoor enthusiasts. Built tougher, colder and smarter, the Titan PRO line reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation and adventure, empowering consumers to #GoBeyond on every journey.

The company maintains offices in Toronto, Montreal, Chicago and Shenzhen. For more information, visit californiainnovations.com.

About California Innovations:

California Innovations is the parent company of Arctic Zone®, Titan by Arctic Zone®, and Titan PRO Outdoor Gear™. As the leader in insulated products, it has delivered innovation to customers for four decades. With a history of "firsts" that have shaped the category, the company prides itself on bringing new ideas to market and holds numerous design and utility patents. Attuned to consumer needs, it aims to keep innovating and bring great products to consumers' lives.

SOURCE California Innovation