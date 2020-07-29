California: Laguna Beach listed among most charming beach towns in the US

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California town of Laguna Beach has been voted among the 30 most charming beach towns in the United States in a survey by TravelMag.com.

The online travel magazine invited more than 500 travel writers, bloggers, photographers and other travel industry professionals to name the five beach towns they consider to have the most charm and overall appeal.

To be eligible for inclusion, the destination had to have a population of fewer than 30,000 people. The votes were then added up to produce the top 30.

Renowned for its art galleries, coves and beaches, Laguna Beach is a hugely popular hang-out for locals as well as visitors from further afield. Situated an hour's drive south east of Los Angeles, eagle-eyed television buffs may also recognise the town for its role in several dramas and reality shows down the years.



In addition to Laguna Beach, California is also represented in the top 30 by Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Capitola. Known for its fairytale cottages and historic Carmel Mission museum, Carmel-by-the-Sea has a notable creative vibe, with many actors and artists having lived here. Lesser known, but no less charming, is Capitola, home to the Venetian Court, an eye-catching set of condominiums designed in a Mediterranean colonial revival style.



The majority of the destinations that made the list are situated on either the US's east or west coast. Among Laguna Beach and Carmel-by-the-Sea's west coast counterparts are Long Beach in Washington State and Cannon Beach in Oregon, the latter famous for its eye-beachside waterfalls. On the east coast, the former English settlement of Beaufort in North Carolina and Cape May in New Jersey, awash with beautiful Victorian-era architecture, both find themselves in the top 30.

For the full results of the survey, visit: https://www.travelmag.com/articles/beach-towns-usa/.

