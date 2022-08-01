California Lawyers Foundation Launches New Grant Application Process

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Foundation (CLF) is pleased to launch a new grant application process to support projects advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, access to justice, and civic engagement and outreach in 2023.

To be considered for a 2023 grant, nonprofit and legal services organizations should fill out the fields on the CLF's grant application page, and a staff member will then provide a complete application form.

Applications will be accepted until November 1, 2022. CLF will announce the grant recipients on December 15, 2022.

"CLF has developed amazing partnerships over the course of the last couple of years with legal services organizations, student organizations, and other nonprofits," CLF President Heather L. Rosing said. "We are now excited to take our work to the next level with the announcement of our official grant process. These funds will support and amplify the excellent work of our philanthropic partners in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, access to justice, and civic education and outreach."

Founded in 2019, CLF awarded seven grants in the approximate amount of $403,000 in 2020 and 2021. CLF is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization governed by a Board of Directors of philanthropists and trailblazers in the legal community. Learn more about CLF's work.

"We could not achieve success in creating pathways for diverse lawyers, investing in civics education, and supporting access to justice work without the financial support from the California Lawyers Association (CLA), CLA Sections, law firms and individual lawyers throughout California," Foundation CEO and Executive Director Oyango A. Snell said. "We are excited to leverage our financial support and invest in the work of our community partners through our 2023 grant program."

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS FOUNDATION

Formed in 2019, the California Lawyers Foundation ("CLF") is the charitable arm and partner of the California Lawyers Association, California's voluntary statewide bar association. While new to the scene, the CLF is a statewide foundation actively developing and supporting projects that improve access to justice for people in need and make the legal system more fair and efficient for everyone; increase diversity in the profession and help educate Californians about the 3rd branch, the role of lawyers and the rule of law. CLF is a tax-exempt organization under Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") Section 501(c)(3). For more information about CLF, please visit calawyersfoundation.org.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

SOURCE California Lawyers Association