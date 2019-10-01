California Olive Ranch Adds Maria Stipp, CEO of Lagunitas Brewing Company, to its Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to have Maria join our board," said Michael Fox, CEO of California Olive Ranch. "The insights she will bring from her impressive career are a great addition to our current board's diverse mix of executive talent. I look forward to her helping us guide California Olive Ranch and Lucini Italia into the forefront of the extra virgin olive oil industry and beyond."

"Much like Lagunitas is a pioneer in the craft beer industry, California Olive Ranch is a trailblazer in the extra virgin olive oil category," said Maria Stipp. "I'm excited to join this group of passionate individuals who strive to transform the category for the better."

About Maria Stipp

Maria is the CEO of Lagunitas Brewing Company, the fourth largest craft brewer in America. Employing 650 people, Lagunitas offers the number one IPA in the world. Under her tenure, Lagunitas shipped over 1 million barrels in 2018, with two breweries, three taprooms, and one barrel-aging facility in the U.S. There are currently two additional international brewing sites to support distribution in more than 35 countries, with plans to add 15 additional countries by the end of 2020.

Prior to Lagunitas, Maria was President of ecoATM, an automated kiosk business that enables consumers to sell or recycle their electronics for instant cash. Before joining ecoATM, Maria was the Executive Vice President of the Owned Properties Business Unit at Activision. Maria was responsible for the Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, and Tony Hawk franchises as well as the task of new IP invention and revitalizing franchises for growth and profitability.

About California Olive Ranch

California Olive Ranch, an innovator in modern-day olive oil production methods, is now the largest domestic producer of olive oil with the number one selling item in the U.S. extra virgin olive oil category. California Olive Ranch is the parent company of its beloved namesake brand, as well as Lucini Italia's lineup of products. The company grows, mills and bottles California olive oil and has strategic relationships with high quality, like-minded farmers from top olive producing regions all over the world. These relationships are inspired by a commitment to collectively advancing the industry to the highest levels of ingredient transparency and product quality.

