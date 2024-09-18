California Online Public Schools Adopts School Pathways' SIS Suite to Support Student Success

The partnership will support CalOPS virtual classrooms, reinforcing their dedication to providing cutting-edge resources so students meet the highest educational standards.

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Online Public Schools (CalOPS), a leading network of tuition-free charters offering virtual instruction, has implemented School Pathways' Student Information System (SIS) Suite to manage student-centric administrative process and Independent Study program compliance. School Pathways' software will help support CalOPS virtual classrooms, reflecting their commitment to providing students with cutting-edge resources to ensure their success.

By leveraging School Pathways' integrated suite of products, CalOPS will ensure that its educators and students have the tools they need to effectively manage their robust, online learning environment from initial student applications to enrollment, attendance, instruction, and Independent Study program management and compliance. Together, CalOPS and School Pathways will deliver a technology-driven approach to student success, helping maintain a high standard for virtual education.

"We are excited to embark on our partnership with School Pathways," said CalOPS Superintendent Richard Savage. "We seek to help all children find academic and emotional success through educational technology, and School Pathways' solutions will streamline school administration and Independent Study program management, giving our staff more time to focus on and deliver outstanding virtual learning experiences for the many students we serve."

"CalOPS is a leader in K-12 virtual education providing outstanding educational experiences to thousands of California's digital native students. We are proud to provide them with our SIS and the entire suite of products to allow them to effectively administer their virtual school programs," said Oliver Wreford, CEO of School Pathways.

About School Pathways

School Pathways is a California-based education software company with over 20 years of experience in K-12 education. We provide solutions for virtual, hybrid, and Independent Study programs that simplify school operations and foster student success in a variety of learning environments.

In addition to a Student Information System better-built for non-traditional learning environments, we offer software that allows our clients to manage online learning agreements, student activity tracking, re-engagement communications, audit preparation, adult education, and more. For more information, please visit schoolpathways.com .

SOURCE School Pathways