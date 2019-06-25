California PCA Wins Polaris Ranger® in Velum® One Sweepstakes

ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas Carrico of Butte Valley, California, won a Polaris Ranger® 570 in the Bayer Velum® One Nematode Ranger Sweepstakes.

Growers, pest control advisors (PCAs) and consultants could enter the Velum One Sweepstakes between December 2018 and February 2019. Nevada Smith, western campaign manager for Bayer, said Velum One and the Polaris Ranger 570 are a perfect matchup.

"Utility vehicles are workhorses in orchards and on farms, so it's only appropriate that a Polaris Ranger was chosen as the prize for a sweepstakes named for a nematicide that works hard for growers," Smith said. "Velum One is a tool that growers can put to work protecting their tree nuts, fruits and vegetables from nematodes and disease."

Add a PCA to that mix and a grower has a trio of valuable tools. "PCAs work hard to help growers find the right tools for their operations. Rewarding one of them with a prize such as the Ranger is another way to recognize their value in our industry," Smith said. "Thank you to Nicholas Carrico and all PCAs and consultants for everything they do to support growers."

Carrico, of course, never expected to win. Since winning, he just hopes his wife, Lindsey Carrico, will let him ride in it. Driving is likely out of the question.

"She already has grand ideas for that thing. We have plenty of fences to spray, horses to feed, goats and sheep," said Carrico, a PCA for Wilbur-Ellis. "She'll put it to work."

Carrico will be the PCA – one of the many PCAs – who recommends Velum One to growers who have nematode pressure in their tree nut orchards or fruit and vegetable fields.

"We've been relying on Movento® to help us out with nematode control in-season," Carrico said. "Adding Velum One to Movento for nematode and insect control will increase the yield opportunity in an orchard and help the trees live longer."

Registered for CA and AZ growers, Velum One suppresses a wide spectrum of yield-robbing nematodes in tree nuts, fruiting vegetables, strawberries, brassicas and cucurbits. Velum One also suppresses powdery mildew in brassicas, cucurbits, and strawberries.

The systemic activity of Velum One provides long-lasting crop protection. The active ingredient moves from roots to leaves, not only suppressing nematodes below ground but also moving throughout the plant to help protect root health, suppress key diseases and maximize yield potential.

"These guys want orchards to last 25-30 years and an orchard that's being fed upon by nematodes isn't going to last that long," Carrico said. "Velum One gives them another way to protect their orchard."

To learn more about Velum One, go to www.VelumOne.com.

