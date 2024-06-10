California Personal Injury Firm BD&J, PC, Advances Client Costs to Enhance Advocacy Efforts

Premier Firm Highlights How Prioritizing Clients Yields Better Outcomes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a motorcycle accident, truck collision, or slip and fall, clients of all walks of life often need to search for an affordable but capable attorney to represent their interests. For many, this may mean sifting through the numerous and oftentimes cliché ambulance chasers with high hourly fees which ultimately make legal representation inaccessible for any but the wealthy. Yet, BD&J, PC – a personal injury firm based out of Beverly Hills and specializing in claims related to car accidents, truck accidents, premises liability, and more – has made a name for itself for many of its low-income to middle class clients across California. Not only has BD&J secured dozens of multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts for its clients, but it has remained committed to advancing the case costs for its clients, allowing them access to highly skilled and qualified representation they otherwise wouldn't be able to.

The way lawyers charge clients is changing rapidly as many attorneys realize that those who need legal help the most are often unable to afford it. Rather than charging a more archaic hourly rate for every meeting with a lawyer, many attorneys like those at BD&J are moving to a "no upfront fees" system where attorneys secure a recovery first and then charge a percentage of the award as their payment. BD&J is proof positive that this method pays dividends for both attorneys and clients.

When asked why this system works so well for attorneys, despite its apparent lack of funds upfront, BD&J, PC Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kevin Danesh responded, "At BD&J, advancing our clients' case costs is just one way we prioritize them and their needs. While other firms may charge hourly and seek to settle quickly to boost their closed case numbers, our team knows they have to work hard for our clients. The greater the recovery amount, the greater chance our clients have of recovering financially and sometimes physically or emotionally. It's in everyone's best interest to keep fighting for fair compensation throughout the process. It just makes sense."

BD&J' boasts over $1.5 billion recovered over the course of their attorneys' careers, in co-counsel ventures, and for a wide variety of compensation avenues, placing this firm squarely at the forefront of the quickly modernizing legal industry.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served California for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from various backgrounds through the many hardships they have faced, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals anywhere in California 24/7. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

