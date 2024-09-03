California Personal Injury Firm BD&J, PC, Announces New HQ Location in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J, PC – a long-standing personal injury law firm specializing in vehicle accidents, pedestrian injuries, construction accidents, and more – has moved its headquarters to a new location at 11175 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90025, as of September 3, 2024.

BD&J's new headquarters location on Santa Monica Blvd and the 405 freeway

This move, precipitated by unprecedented growth in the firm's attorney roster and support staff, comes at a fantastic time when BD&J's reputation for compassionate, quality representation continues to grow across California. After many wonderful years on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, BD&J looks forward to serving thousands of clients across the state at its new headquarters in Los Angeles, just off the 405 freeway on the corner of Cotner Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Though this new headquarters location is the beginning of a new chapter for BD&J, the firm continues to prioritize the needs of its clients by meeting them wherever they may be located or within its California offices.

Home to attorneys included on the Super Lawyers list, Rising Stars lists, and Top Lawyers in America lists, BD&J has successfully litigated on behalf of tens of thousands of clients, supporting individuals of all economic means, nationalities, and ethnicities.

All current clients of BD&J will receive communications from their case managers regarding the move. BD&J encourages all current or prospective clients with questions about how the move to the firm's new Los Angeles office will impact them to visit bdjinjurylawyers.com for more information.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all of California for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

