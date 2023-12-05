California Pools & Landscape Honored with Four 2023 World's Greatest Pools by Pebble Technology®

-Celebrating Greatness in Pool Building for 35 years, This Marks the Company's 11th Pebble Technology Award-

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-awarded commercial and residential pool builder California Pools & Landscape (CPL), a Cody Pools Company, announced today four of its projects have been included in Pebble Technology's list of 2023 World's Greatest Pools. The annual awards, sponsored by Pebble Technology International, recognize the most amazing swimming pools from around the globe. The four award-winning CPL projects are located throughout the Valley of the Sun in Cave Creek, Gilbert, Scottsdale and Mesa.

"As we continue to redefine the boundaries of pool design and construction, we are reminded that true success comes not only from the projects we build but from the relationships we nurture and the memories we help our customers forge," said Darren Tamburrelli, California Pools & Landscape President. "These awards fuel our determination to remain at the forefront of the industry, pushing the boundaries of possibility and crafting backyard dreams that inspire!"

Winners of this year's annual World's Greatest Pools showcased best-in-class implementation of fire and water features, as well as light and paver elements into these impressive designs. Among thousands of entries, each of CPL's winning builds featured an outdoor living environment incorporating brilliant materials, craftsmanship, and design elements that the clients loved.

"Each and every team member from California Pools made this experience a memorable and unforgettable one. Even with minor setbacks, they handled it with absolute professionalism, understanding, and empathy, which speaks volumes for their great customer care. They took the utmost care and dedication to create our 'mini magazine-like' project and turn it into an oasis we can truly be proud of. No matter how many projects they managed at one time, we always felt as important as the next project no matter how big or small," said Carmen Suave, award-winning design pool owner in Gilbert, AZ.

For more information on California Pools & Landscape award-winning designs, visit here

About California Pools & Landscape®:
California Pools & Landscape is the premier designer and builder of luxury commercial and residential pools and outdoor construction company based in Arizona, working closely with each client to bring their vision to life. With an unparalleled commitment to meeting and exceeding client expectations through innovative designs, quality construction, and consistent communication. As the valley continues to grow at a rapid pace, so does California Pools & Landscape, with four Design Centers centrally located throughout the valley. In December 2021, Cody Pools Inc. acquired California Pools & Landscape. For more information, visit www.calpool.com. Find them socially on Instagram, Linkedin, Houzz, Facebook, Good Quality, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter.

California Pools & Landscape

News Releases in Similar Topics

