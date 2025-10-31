California Prime Recovery Expands Statewide Virtual Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Programs for Adults and Teens

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Prime Recovery, a Joint Commission–accredited and DHCS-certified behavioral health center, has announced the statewide expansion of its virtual mental health, behavioral health, and addiction treatment services. Adults and teens across California can now access high-quality, evidence-based care through a confidential, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform designed to remove barriers to treatment.

According to the California Health Care Foundation, nearly one in five Californians experience a mental health condition annually, yet only one-third receive treatment. Telehealth has become vital for those facing geographic, financial, or stigma-related challenges. California Prime Recovery's expanded virtual programs address these gaps by providing licensed clinical care directly to clients' homes, ensuring equitable access to recovery support.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Fountain Valley, California Prime Recovery has built a strong reputation for treating mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders. Its statewide virtual expansion extends this continuum of care to underserved and rural communities, making treatment more accessible than ever.

"Our mission is to make quality mental health and addiction treatment accessible to everyone who needs it," said Karynne Witkin, Chief Executive Officer of California Prime Recovery. "By expanding statewide, we're removing distance, transportation, and stigma as barriers to care—empowering more Californians to receive compassionate, personalized treatment from the privacy of home."

Accessible Virtual Care for Mental Health and Addiction

Each virtual program is designed to fit seamlessly into daily life, supporting work, school, and family schedules. Treatment integrates evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Trauma-Informed Care, Mindfulness-Based Therapy, and Relapse Prevention.

Recent DHCS data shows that telehealth participation for behavioral health has tripled since 2020. Studies confirm that Virtual Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) yield engagement and relapse prevention outcomes comparable to, or better than, in-person care.

Statewide Virtual Teen Programs (Ages 12–17)

As part of this expansion, California Prime Recovery has launched Virtual Teen Mental Health and Substance Use Programs for ages 12–17. These programs blend individual and group therapy, family participation, and skills training to build emotional regulation, resilience, and healthy coping skills.

"Our virtual teen program helps adolescents stay connected to school and family while developing tools for emotional health," said Catherine Edelstein, LMFT, C-EMDR, C-DBT, Lead Therapist. "By integrating family therapy and real-time application, we're helping teens and parents grow together toward lasting recovery."

Key Features of California Prime Recovery's Virtual Programs

Comprehensive Assessment & Personalized Care for mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders





for mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders Evidence-Based Modalities including CBT, DBT, trauma therapy, and mindfulness





including CBT, DBT, trauma therapy, and mindfulness Holistic Focus on life skills, wellness, and sustainable recovery





on life skills, wellness, and sustainable recovery Flexible Scheduling around work, school, and family routines





around work, school, and family routines Aftercare & Alumni Support for continued relapse prevention





for continued relapse prevention Licensed Clinicians with expertise in behavioral health and addiction recovery

About California Prime Recovery

Founded in 2016, California Prime Recovery is a Joint Commission–accredited and

DHCS-certified behavioral health and addiction treatment center based in Fountain Valley, California. The center provides in-person and virtual treatment for adults and teens, offering comprehensive, evidence-based programs designed to promote emotional wellness, resilience, and long-term recovery.

Since opening its doors, California Prime Recovery has helped thousands of individuals achieve lasting recovery through compassionate, clinically guided care.

Program Access

Virtual programs are available statewide for adults and teens (ages 12–17).

In-person services are available at:

17330 Newhope Street, Suite A, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

To schedule a confidential assessment, visitcaliforniaprimerecovery.com or call 844-349-0077.

Media Contact

Karynne Witkin, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

24/7 Admissions: 844-349-0077

17330 Newhope Street, Suite A, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Meta Description:

California Prime Recovery expands statewide virtual behavioral health and addiction treatment programs, offering PHP, IOP, and outpatient care for adults and teens through secure telehealth across California.

SOURCE California Prime Recovery