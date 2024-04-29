CALIFORNIA PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Vote Unanimously to Join Teamsters Local 665

COTATI, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 665. The 33 new members protect the health and welfare of residents in Marin and Sonoma counties from mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases.

"Congratulations to the newest members of the Teamsters Local 665 family," said Mike Yates, President of Local 665 in San Francisco. "Residents across Marin and Sonoma counties benefit from the important work done by these public health officials to keep our communities safe. We are looking forward to helping them bargain their first Teamsters contract and address workers' key priorities."

The workers specifically handle mosquito control, delivery of mosquitofish, ground nesting yellowjacket control, and rodent prevention and control advice.

"We are delighted to announce our affiliation with Teamsters Local 665. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with them and entrusting them with our representation," said Nizza Sequeira, a public information officer. "Together, we look forward to championing the interests of our dedicated team."

Teamsters Local 665 represents 5,000 working members in nine counties in many diverse industries in Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit Teamsters665.org.

