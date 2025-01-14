California REALTORS® applaud Governor's executive order and budget proposals for wildfire relief, urge expansion of construction streamlining measures

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the catastrophic fires impacting Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken vital action through executive orders to support homeowners' recovery efforts. These measures include actions to allow for expedited construction of replacement dwellings by suspending CEQA review and California Coastal Act permitting and directing state agencies to identify additional permitting requirements that can be safely suspended or streamlined. The order also extends protections against price gouging on essential goods and services through January 7, 2026, and expediting debris removal to accelerate rebuilding.

"The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) applauds these efforts but also strongly urges the governor and legislature to expand the applicability of the streamlining measures contained in the measure to other housing construction in Los Angeles and surrounding counties," said C.A.R. President Heather Ozur, a Palm Springs REALTOR®. "The Los Angeles area already has very limited housing availability, and the fires have displaced many people who will need housing. It will be essential to get new housing built, which streamlining measures will allow.

C.A.R. also supports the governor's proposed budget provisions for homeowners in wildfire areas, including the Wildfire Settlements Income Exclusion. This proposal would exempt all wildfire settlements from state taxation for settlements paid in tax years 2025 through 2029, regardless of when the fire occurred. This important change will provide needed relief to taxpayers in the wake of this disaster.

The governor has also redirected funds in his proposed state budget to support home hardening, helping homeowners make their properties more fire-resistant in the future.

Insurance remains a crucial part of providing relief and protection for homeowners, and the fires will undoubtedly create additional challenges. C.A.R. supports Assembly Bill 226, authored by Assembly Insurance Committee Chair Lisa Calderon and Assemblymember David Alvarez and strongly supported by Speaker Robert Rivas. Assembly Bill 226 aims to further strengthen the FAIR Plan, which provides insurance to those who can't obtain coverage in the private market. C.A.R. is also in strong support of the moratorium on homeowner insurance policy cancellations and the California Dept. of Insurance's 'Sustainable Insurance Strategy,' key pillars of which are now in place. This strategy is an essential plan to removing barriers to increase and stabilize insurance access, particularly for those in higher risk areas.

"C.A.R. urges state leaders to continue prioritizing forward thinking policies, through legislation, the state budget and regulations to assist those in the affected areas and address the housing and insurance crises that have now been exacerbated in the wake of these wildfires. We will continue to collaborate with the governor and legislature to advance robust investments that support wildfire victims, allow them to rebuild their homes, and on the broader housing and insurance issues that confront us," Ozur said.

