California REALTORS® award $32,000 in scholarships

"We are pleased to award these 10 deserving students with scholarships so that they may follow their passion of choosing a career in real estate," said Karah Shaw, chair of C.A.R.'s Scholarship Committee. "With younger home buyers and sellers soon becoming a larger share of the real estate market, it only makes sense that there will be an increase in the next generation of real estate professionals who want to serve those consumers, and these scholarships will help the students more easily attain their career goal."

Scholarship recipients include :

Nina Elizarraras , El Camino College , Women's Council of REALTORS®/Tessie Martinis Scholarship

, , Women's Council of REALTORS®/Tessie Martinis Scholarship Mirna Ghazalian , Saddleback College , Lawrence & Camille Fargher Scholarship

, , & Camille Fargher Scholarship Leora Johnson , Santa Rosa College , C.A.R. Education Foundation

, , C.A.R. Education Foundation Jason Laikam , Saddleback College , Pacific West Assn. of REALTORS®/ Alice Hollingshead /Barbara Moss Scholarship

, , Pacific West Assn. of REALTORS®/ /Barbara Moss Scholarship Adriana Lemus , California State University, Northridge , Robert G. Adamson Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Jaslynn Luong , Los Angeles City College , Beverly Hills Greater Los Angeles Assn. of REALTORS® Scholarship

, , Beverly Hills Greater Los Angeles Assn. of REALTORS® Scholarship Tyler Marshall , University of San Diego , Jean C. Strohl Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Kaitlin McCormies , California State University, San Bernardino , Annette A. Henderson-Balmer Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Michael Ryder , California State University, Northridge , Bill McCann Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Fernando Saldivar , California State University, Northridge , Carl Clor Memorial Scholarship

Students may be eligible to apply for a scholarship award if they are currently enrolled in a two- or four-year college in California and are pursuing a degree for professions which are centered on, or support a career in real estate transactional activity such as Real Estate Brokerage, Real Estate Finance, Real Estate Management, Real Estate Development, Real Estate Appraisal, Real Estate Planning, Real Estate Law, Commercial Real Estate, and other fields of study the Trustees believe worthy of consideration. For more information, visit https://car.org/difference/scholarships.

The C.A.R. Scholarship Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and may receive tax-deductible donations. Those who would like to make a difference and contribute, please email scholarship@car.org.

The California Association of REALTORS® Scholarship Foundation was established in 1948.The foundation, which was originally called the Glenn D. Willaman Real Estate Foundation, was suggested and started at the Silver Anniversary Testimonial Banquet for Glenn D. Willaman, the Association's first Executive Officer, at the 42nd Convention of the California Real Estate Association (as C.A.R. was previously known). The Association wished to honor Willaman for his twenty-five years of service to it and started the Foundation with $1,874.38 in cash, a $1,000 bond and some donation pledges.

The Foundation seeks to provide scholarships to help students whose intelligence, qualities of leadership and health make them assets worth developing for the future good of the state and encourage people going into the real estate business to obtain a quality real estate education.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

